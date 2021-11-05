Log in
    EVH   US30050B1011

EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.

(EVH)
  Report
Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

11/05/2021 | 10:01am EDT
WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Seth Blackley and Chief Financial Officer John Johnson will participate in an upcoming investor conference.

  • Mr. Blackley and Mr. Johnson will participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Evolent Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Evolent Health)

About Evolent Health
Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:

Chelsea Griffin
919.817.8045
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@evolenthealth.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-health-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301417334.html

SOURCE Evolent Health


© PRNewswire 2021
