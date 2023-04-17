Evolent Health to Release First Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Company to Also Host an Investor Day on Tuesday, May 23

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven specialty clinical solutions to payers and providers, today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5 p.m. ET.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 855.940.9467 or 412.317.6034 for international callers and referencing the "Evolent Health call" 15 minutes prior to the call. An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent's investor relations website, ir.evolenthealth.com, for 90 days after the call.

Investor Day

In addition, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Seth Blackley and Evolent's executive team will host an Investor Day for the financial community via webcast and in person in Arlington, Va. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The event will feature presentations from Evolent's executive leadership team on the company's long-term corporate strategy, innovative value-based care solutions, and financial outlook. Management will also host a Q&A session with attendees.

A live audio and visual webcast of this event, along with supporting materials, will be available the day of the event on Evolent's investor relations website at ir.evolenthealth.com/. A replay, presentations and transcript will also be available after the event. An audio playback of the event will be available on Evolent's investor relations website, ir.evolenthealth.com, for 90 days after the call.

The event will be held at the Westin in Arlington Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET and is anticipated to end at approximately 1 p.m. ET.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health delivers proven solutions that improve outcomes while making health care simpler and more affordable. We specialize in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:

Seth R. Frank

Vice President, Investor Relations

Evolent Health, Inc.

sfrank@evolenthealth.com

571-895-3919 (W)

