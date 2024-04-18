Company to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company that specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make healthcare simpler and more affordable, today announced it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2024, after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5 p.m. ET.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference found on Evolent's investor relations website, https://ir.evolenthealth.com.

Analysts interested in asking questions during the live call should dial 855.940.9467, or 412.317.6034 for international callers, and reference the "Evolent call" 15 minutes prior to the call.

An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent's investor relations website for 90 days after the call.

Upcoming Investor Events

Additionally, the company announced that its executive management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences.



A live audio-only webcast and replay for these events will be available, if applicable, on the investor relations section of Evolent's website, unless otherwise noted below.

RBC Global Health Care Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, New York , on May 15, 2024 . A live broadcast of management's presentation will take place at 3:05 p.m. ET .





, on . A live broadcast of management's presentation will take place at . Leerink Partners Healthcare Conference at the Omni Barton Creek in Austin, Texas , scheduled for May 28-30, 2024 . The presentation time will be posted on Evolent's website.





, scheduled for . The presentation time will be posted on Evolent's website. 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, Illinois , on June 4, 2024 . A live broadcast of management's presentation will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET .





, on . A live broadcast of management's presentation will take place at . UBS Health Care Services Cape Cod Summit at the Chatham Bars Inn, on June 5, 2024 . A webcast of this event will not be available due to event format.





. A webcast of this event will not be available due to event format. The Citizens JMP Medical Devices and Healthcare Services Forum at the Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts , on June 20, 2024 . A webcast of this event will not be available due to event format.





, on . A webcast of this event will not be available due to event format. Truist Securities Healthcare Disrupters and Digital Health Summit at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York , on June 25, 2024 . A webcast of this event will not be available due to event format.

About Evolent

Evolent (NYSE: EVH) specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make healthcare simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in healthcare nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way healthcare is delivered by visiting evolent.com.

Contacts:

Seth R. Frank

Vice President, Investor Relations

Evolent

sfrank@evolent.com

571-895-3919 (W)

