WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company that specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable, today announced it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5 p.m. ET.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference found on Evolent's investor relations website, ir.evolenthealth.com. Analysts interested in asking questions during the live call should dial 855.940.9467, or 412.317.6034 for international callers, and reference the "Evolent Health call" 15 minutes prior to the call. An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent's investor relations website for 90 days after the call.

Upcoming investor events

Additionally, the company announced that Chief Executive Officer Seth Blackley, Chief Financial Officer John Johnson and Vice President, Investor Relations Seth Frank will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

A live audio-only webcast and replay for these events will be available, if applicable, on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at ir.evolenthealth.com, unless otherwise noted below.

Messrs. Johnson and Frank will present at the Stephens NASH 2023 Investment Conference at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 .

on . Messrs. Johnson and Frank will present at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech Diagnostics and Digital Health and Services Forum at the Westin New York Grand Central on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 .

. Messrs. Johnson and Frank will present virtually at the BTIG Digital Health Forum on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 .

. Messrs. Johnson and Frank will present at the Piper Sandler 35 th Annual Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 .

Annual Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York on . Messrs. Blackley, Johnson and Frank will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco , scheduled for January 8-11, 2024 .

About Evolent

Evolent (NYSE: EVH) specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolent.com.

Contact

Seth R. Frank

Vice President, Investor Relations

Evolent

sfrank@evolent.com

571.895.3919 (W)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-to-release-third-quarter-financial-results-on-thursday-nov-2-2023-and-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301952845.html

SOURCE Evolent Health