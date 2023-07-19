Evolis specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of printers for graphic personalization and for encoding data on plastic cards (access control badges, bank cards, student ID cards, customer loyalty cards, subscription and transit cards, driver's licenses, etc.). Sales break down by family of products as follows: - consumables (50.1%): ribbons, paper cards, plastic cards, either plain or with magnetic strip, products for cleaning internal mechanisms and print heads, fillers, etc.; - printers (44.7%): primarily single-side monochrome printers (Tattoo line), single-side (Pebble) and double-side (Dualys) color printers, and double-side industrial printers (Quantum); - other (5.2%): mainly personalization and badge printing software. At the end of 2022, the group had one production site located in France. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (11%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (43.1%), Americas (31.3%), Asia and Oceania (14.6%).

Sector Commercial Printing Services