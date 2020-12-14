Evolis : New year = New Resolution

Join the RED Community!
The Evolis RED Program enhances our most committed reseller partners!
By joining the Red Program, you become an accredited member of the Red Reseller Community and profit from a range of preferential benefits depending on their status.
The RED Program in few words:
-
Financial, sales, marketing & training benefits
-
Expertise sharing
-
A dynamic team to support you
Discover our RED Program video
We are convinced that by combining our know-how with yours, the Red Program we will be more effective in meeting all of our challenges and grow your sales!
Share this post:
Disclaimer
Evolis SA published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 19:06:04 UTC