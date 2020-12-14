Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Evolis SA    ALTVO   FR0004166197

EVOLIS SA

(ALTVO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evolis : New year = New Resolution

12/14/2020 | 02:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Join the RED Community!

The Evolis RED Program enhances our most committed reseller partners!

By joining the Red Program, you become an accredited member of the Red Reseller Community and profit from a range of preferential benefits depending on their status.

The RED Program in few words:

  • Financial, sales, marketing & training benefits
  • Expertise sharing
  • A dynamic team to support you

Discover our RED Program video

We are convinced that by combining our know-how with yours, the Red Program we will be more effective in meeting all of our challenges and grow your sales!

Share this post:

Disclaimer

Evolis SA published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 19:06:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about EVOLIS SA
02:07pEVOLIS : New year = New Resolution
PU
12/13CELLMID : Up 5% Following Product Distribution Deal With Ourui Health Management
MT
10/30EVOLIS : COVID-19 – Message from Emmanuel Picot, Chairman, to our partners
PU
02/06EVOLIS : launches a range of paper cards
PU
2019EVOLIS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019SPECIAL OFFER : GO Packs - Go Crazy
PU
2019EVOLIS : Press release - first-quarter 2019 revenue
PU
2019EVOLIS : 1st quarter earnings
CO
2019EVOLIS : Press release - Annual results 2018
PU
2019EVOLIS : creates a subsidiary in Japan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 75,9 M 92,1 M 92,1 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 22,0 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 4 942x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 157 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 384
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart EVOLIS SA
Duration : Period :
Evolis SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLIS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00 €
Last Close Price 30,00 €
Spread / Highest target -16,7%
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Picot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Lefort Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Louis Lahaye Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Cédric Majolet Chief Information Officer
Cecile Belanger Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLIS SA-4.46%190
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-9.71%9 004
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION0.36%5 391
SYNNEX CORPORATION-37.41%4 155
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.81%2 173
EIZO CORPORATION-2.70%781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ