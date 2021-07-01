New range of printers for self-service terminals: an array of possibilities!

A complete range of card printers for all your Kiosk projects.
We have redesigned our KC range with new and improved products, to offer you a complete package of 3 card printers:
-
KC Essential: the most compact and modular solution
-
KC Prime: ready to be integrated, with its 200 card feeder.
-
KC Max: optimized to accommodate 4 x 100-card feeders.
Our KM range, answering the needs of high autonomy, completes the Kiosk range with 2 other models:
-
KM500B: 1 high capacity feeder of 500 cards, to manage a single card design.
-
KM2000B: 4 feeders of 500 cards, to manage up to 4 different card designs.
Insérer visuel des 3 produits (New-kiosk-range-news-visual.png)
Designed to meet all markets needs.
The Kiosk range, in video.
-
Gouvernment & administrations: accelerate certain administrative procedures, provide a local service
-
Education: facilitate the delivery of student cards, provide students more autonomy.
-
Retail: émettre des cartes cadeaux personnalisées et des cartes promotionnelles.
-
Healthcare: identify of all persons present in the establishment, limit physical contact.
-
Finance: improve the user experience, encourage the use of issued bank cards.
-
Hotel & Leisure: facilitate check-in, optimize the flow of visitors.
Share this post:
Disclaimer
Evolis SA published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 16:15:44 UTC.