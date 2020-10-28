Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Evolus, Inc.    EOLS

EVOLUS, INC.

(EOLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EOLS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Evolus, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Evolus, Inc. ("Evolus” or "the Company") (NASDAQ: EOLS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Evolus securities between February 1, 2019 to July 6, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/eols.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements that: (1) the real source of botulinum toxin bacterial strain as well as the manufacturing processes used to develop Jeuveau™ originated with and were misappropriated from Medytox; (2) sufficient evidentiary support existed for the allegations that Evolus misappropriated certain trade secrets relating to the botulin toxin strain and the manufacturing processes for the development of Jeuveau™; (3) as a result, Evolus faced a real threat of regulatory and/or court action, prohibiting the import, marketing, and sale of Jeuveau™; (4) which in turn seriously threatened Evolus’ ability to commercialize Jeuveau™ in the United States and generate revenue; and (5) any revenues generated from the sale of Jeuveau™ were based on Evolus’ unlawful activities, including the misappropriation of trade secrets and secret manufacturing processes belonging to Allergan and Medytox.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/eols or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Evolus you have until December 15, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EVOLUS, INC.
11:02aEOLS INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Evolus, Inc. Sh..
BU
10/27GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..
BU
10/23INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
10/23GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
10/23THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
10/22SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) is Being Sued..
BU
10/22THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Evolus, Inc. (EOLS..
BU
10/22INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Evolu..
BU
10/21EVOLUS : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
PR
10/21EVOLUS : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Evolu..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 47,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -71,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 110 M 110 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart EVOLUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Evolus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 7,14 $
Last Close Price 3,26 $
Spread / Highest target 299%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Moatazedi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikram Malik Chairman
Alejandro Sabad Vice President-Operations
Lauren P. Silvernail Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rui Avelar Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUS, INC.-73.21%110
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-7.65%75 236
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS55.14%61 299
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.09%55 269
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.64.97%39 253
BEIGENE, LTD.81.91%27 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group