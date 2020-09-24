Log in
EOLS LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Evolus, Inc. – EOLS

09/24/2020 | 10:35am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) resulting from allegations that Evolus may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

An International Trade Commission judge issued a preliminary ruling on trade secrets action involving Evolus on July 6, 2020. The non-binding decision sided with Allergan and its partner Medytox in finding that the Company and its South Korean partner firm Daewoong developed its Jeuveau product using stolen trade secrets. The judge recommended a 10-year ban on the importation of Jeuveau into the United States. Based on this news, shares of Evolus dropped by 41% on July 7, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Evolus shareholders. If you purchased securities of Evolus please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1954.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
