Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, today announced that Nareg Sagherian has joined the Company as Vice President, Head of Global Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. In this role, Nareg will be responsible for interacting with current and prospective investors and managing a strategic investor relations and corporate communications program. Nareg will report to Sandra Beaver, Chief Financial Officer of Evolus.

“I am thrilled to welcome Nareg to our team,” said Sandra Beaver, Chief Financial Officer of Evolus. “Nareg’s unique experience will enable him to drive a successful investor relations strategy that communicates Evolus’ strategic goals to our stakeholders.”

Prior to joining Evolus, Nareg was the Executive Director, Head of Global Investor Relations, Corporate Affairs for Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Nareg brings extensive experience in capital markets, investor relations, corporate communications, and public policy to Evolus from firms including FTI Consulting, Biotechnology Innovation Organization and Booz Allen Hamilton. He also spent three years in the public sector at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and U.S. Small Business Administration. Nareg received an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, a Graduate Diploma in Legislative Studies from the Georgetown University Government Affairs Institute, a M.S. in Corporate Finance and a Graduate Diploma in Investments from the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School, and a M.S. in Medical Sciences from the Wayne State University School of Medicine.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (Nasdaq: EOLS) is a performance beauty company evolving the aesthetic neurotoxin market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global, multi-product aesthetics company based on our flagship product, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Evolus is expanding its product portfolio having entered into a definitive agreement to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of Evolysse™, a line of five unique dermal fillers currently in late-stage development. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

