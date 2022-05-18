Evolus Celebrates Third Anniversary of the Launch of Jeuveau® in the United States

Jeuveau® Recognized as Single Most Successful New Aesthetic Product Launched Since 2019

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today celebrates the three-year anniversary of the launch of its flagship neurotoxin product, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics. Launched in May 2019, Jeuveau® has been the single most successful new aesthetic product launched in the U.S. since 2019.1

“Evolus continues to exceed expectations and gain momentum in our third year as a commercial company,” said David Moatazedi, President and CEO of Evolus. “Our strong results are directly linked to our singular focus on Jeuveau®, building a brand for the millennial consumer, the fastest growing patient segment of neurotoxin users, and our differentiated co-branded marketing strategy with our customers. We are grateful to our customers for their confidence in Jeuveau® and continued partnership.”

An estimated 2 million treatments of Jeuveau® have been administered by more than 7,500 purchasing customers nationwide. The accelerated growth is largely due to the adoption of a first-in-class co-branded marketing strategy, along with its cash pay business model. The co-branded marketing model offers customers a wide range of advertising options, including digital ads, billboards, and most recently, streaming television advertisements, with a direct call to action to book appointments using a smartphone and QR code.

“As we celebrate three years since the launch of Jeuveau®, Evolus is especially proud of our unique, co-branded marketing strategy,” said Crystal Muilenburg, Chief Marketing Officer. “We have worked collaboratively with our customer base to launch more than 4,300 individualized campaigns, putting Jeuveau® quite literally on the map across the country.”

In the near future, Evolus leadership anticipates reaching several monumental milestones, including:

The launch of its product in Europe under the brand name Nuceiva ® , anticipated in Q3 2022;

, anticipated in Q3 2022; The progress of its Phase II trial evaluating an “extra-strength,” extended duration dose of Jeuveau ® (anticipated completion date of early 2023);

(anticipated completion date of early 2023); An expected regulatory approval in Australia in 2023, following the acceptance of its submission from the Australian Therapeutics Good Administration (TGA) in 2022; and,

Exploration of other products and opportunities within the medical aesthetics market, as Evolus aims to become a leading, global multi-product aesthetics company.

Jeuveau® is used for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe vertical lines between the eyebrows seen at maximum frown (glabellar lines) in adults below 65 years of age. The largest head-to-head pivotal study versus BOTOX® to date evaluated the safety and efficacy of Jeuveau®, enrolling more than 2,100 patients as part of Evolus’ TRANSPARENCY clinical development program. The product is approved for sale in the United States under the brand name Jeuveau® and in Canada under the brand name Nuceiva®.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (Nasdaq: EOLS) is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach to delivering breakthrough products. Approved in 2019 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs) is the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus’ unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at www.evolus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about future events, our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, our industry and the regulatory environment in which we operate. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms, or other comparable terms intended to identify statements about the future. The company’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the company’s financial outlook and expectations regarding market conditions and statements related to international sales, potential corporate development, regulatory approvals, clinical development and commercial product launches.

The forward-looking statements included herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to uncertainties associated with our ability to address all of our losses, costs, expenses, liabilities and damages resulting from the settlement agreement with Daewoong and our ability to comply with the terms and conditions in the Allergan/Medytox Settlement Agreements, our ability to fund our future operations or obtain financing to fund our operations, the continued impact of COVID-19 or inflation on our business and the economy generally, uncertainties related to customer and consumer adoption of Jeuveau®, the efficiency and operability of our digital platform, competition and market dynamics, and our ability to maintain regulatory approvals of Jeuveau® and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022. These filings can be accessed online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events. If we do update or revise one or more of these statements, investors and others should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

