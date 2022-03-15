Log in
    EOLS   US30052C1071

EVOLUS, INC.

(EOLS)
Evolus : March 2022 Investor Presentation

03/15/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
M A R C H 2 0 2 2

Investor Presentation

Disclosures

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position; business strategy; the market growth for our product; our ability to meet our goals related to the market position of our product; the potential market acceptance, demand market size, adoption rate, revenue expectations, future results of our product and related loyalty programs, and timing and results of the company's proposed Phase II clinical trial, the potential performance profile of an extra-strength dose, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by management of the company and are believed to be reasonable, though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Other factors that could cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements include uncertainties associated with the success of the launch of Jeuveau®, customer and consumer adoption of the product, competition and market dynamics, the efficiency and operability of our digital platform, the ability to successfully complete the Phase II clinical trial, ability to achieve FDA approval and ultimate commercial acceptability and pricing for an "extra strength" Jeuveau® dose, our ability to comply with our settlement agreement with Allergan and Medytox, and our ability to maintain regulatory approval of Jeuveau® and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3,

2022 which is available online at www.sec.gov. All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to our Company or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

Certain of the industry, statistical and market data in this presentation was obtained from our own internal estimates and research as well as from industry and general publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties. All of the market data used in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations. While we believe that the information from these industry publications, surveys and studies is reliable, the industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of important factors, which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by third parties and by us. Evolus™, Jeuveau® and Evolux® are three of our trademarks that are used in this presentation. Botox® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

Our financial results are prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. Our reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are located at the end of this presentation. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP financial measures.

3

Investment Highlights

  • Aesthetic neurotoxins: the largest segment of the fast-growing $12B medical aesthetics market1
  • Growing market share in the ~$1.8B U.S. neurotoxin market2
  • Jeuveau®: the first "cash pay" aesthetic-only U.S. neurotoxin
    • Targeting the millennial demographic
    • Powerful & cost-effective digital platform
    • Only toxin to offer co-branded marketing
  • Poised for geographic expansion
  • Building a product pipeline
  • Solid financial position

1.

The Global Aesthetic Market Study (September 2020). Medical Insights (www.miinews.com)

4

2.

Cosmetic Neurotoxin Market Study (January 2021). Medical Insights (www.miinews.com) and company estimates

A Highly Experienced Leadership Team

More than 75 Collective Years of Aesthetics Industry Experience

David

Lauren

Rui

Crystal

Jeff

Jessica

Christos

Kurt

Moatazedi

Silvernail

Avelar, MD

Muilenburg

Plumer

Novak

Monovoukas

Knab

5

President

CFO & EVP,

Chief Medical Officer &

Chief Marketing

General

SVP, Human

SVP, Corporate

SVP, Sales

& CEO

Corporate

Head Of R&D

Officer

Counsel

Resources

Development

5

Development

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evolus Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 149 M - -
Net income 2022 -70,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 529 M 529 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 66,1%
Managers and Directors
David Moatazedi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lauren P. Silvernail CFO & Executive VP-Corporate Development
Vikram Malik Chairman
Rui Avelar Chief Medical Officer
Simone Blank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOLUS, INC.45.93%529
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-19.91%72 914
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.94%69 868
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.05%61 526
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-21.43%43 613
BIONTECH SE-41.07%36 692