Evolus : March 2022 Investor Presentation

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position; business strategy; the market growth for our product; our ability to meet our goals related to the market position of our product; the potential market acceptance, demand market size, adoption rate, revenue expectations, future results of our product and related loyalty programs, and timing and results of the company's proposed Phase II clinical trial, the potential performance profile of an extra-strength dose, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by management of the company and are believed to be reasonable, though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Other factors that could cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements include uncertainties associated with the success of the launch of Jeuveau®, customer and consumer adoption of the product, competition and market dynamics, the efficiency and operability of our digital platform, the ability to successfully complete the Phase II clinical trial, ability to achieve FDA approval and ultimate commercial acceptability and pricing for an "extra strength" Jeuveau® dose, our ability to comply with our settlement agreement with Allergan and Medytox, and our ability to maintain regulatory approval of Jeuveau® and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3,

2022 which is available online at www.sec.gov. All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to our Company or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

Certain of the industry, statistical and market data in this presentation was obtained from our own internal estimates and research as well as from industry and general publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties. All of the market data used in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations. While we believe that the information from these industry publications, surveys and studies is reliable, the industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of important factors, which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by third parties and by us. Evolus™, Jeuveau® and Evolux® are three of our trademarks that are used in this presentation. Botox® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

Our financial results are prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. Our reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are located at the end of this presentation. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP financial measures.

3