Evolus Reaches 1 Million Redemptions in its Evolus Rewards™ Patient Loyalty Program

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, announced it recently completed the one-millionth Jeuveau® redemption through its Evolus Rewards™ patient loyalty program.

“We designed Evolus Rewards™ as the first text-based loyalty program in the aesthetic space to create a connection with the millennial patient population,” said David Moatazedi, President and CEO. “In our first few years since introducing Evolus Rewards™, we have now achieved over one million transactions and are on track to reach all-time highs in both new and existing patients in the second quarter. Importantly, 96% percent of patients enrolled in Evolus Rewards™ return to their first practice for subsequent treatments, ensuring a long-term injector-patient relationship.”

Launched in 2020 soon after Jeuveau® was FDA approved in 2019, Evolus Rewards™ offers enrolled patients $40 off Jeuveau® treatments every 90 days at a participating provider’s practice. In addition to savings every 90 days, Evolus Rewards™ also offers patients a fun, frictionless experience delivered via text message for ease and convenience when checking in for an appointment. With no passwords to remember or credits to track, both patients and practices can effortlessly participate in the program.

The Evolus Rewards™ program also delivers on the Evolus mission of partnering with its customers to help grow their practices while bringing in the next generation of beauty consumers considering aesthetic injectables. On average, practices enrolled and engaged in Evolus Rewards™ grow significantly faster than non-participating practices.

Since launch, 600,000 patients have enrolled in Evolus Rewards™ with the majority returning for a repeat treatment. Importantly, more than half of Evolus Rewards™ patients are millennials or younger, a number that represents the future of the aesthetics industry and a highly desirable demographic that providers want to attract as they continue to grow their businesses.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (Nasdaq: EOLS) is a performance beauty company evolving the aesthetic neurotoxin market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global, multi-product aesthetics company based on our flagship product, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Evolus is expanding its product portfolio having entered into a definitive agreement to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of Evolysse™, a line of five unique dermal fillers currently in late-stage development. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

