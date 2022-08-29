Log in
    EOLS   US30052C1071

EVOLUS, INC.

(EOLS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
9.690 USD   -3.10%
05:46aEvolus to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
BU
08/25Evolus, Inc. - Newly Published Post Hoc Analysis Evaluates Efficacy of Jeuveau in Adult Males Compared to BOTOX
AQ
08/24Newly Published Post Hoc Analysis Evaluates Efficacy of Jeuveau® in Adult Males Compared to BOTOX®
BU
Evolus to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

08/29/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that members of its management team will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Event:

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date:

Monday, September 12, 2022

Time:

Available on-demand starting at 7:00 am ET

An audio webcast of this event will be available on the investor relations section of Evolus’ website at www.evolus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (Nasdaq: EOLS) is a performance beauty company evolving the aesthetic neurotoxin market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global, multi-product aesthetics company based on our flagship product, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.


© Business Wire 2022
