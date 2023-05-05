Advanced search
    EOLS   US30052C1071

EVOLUS, INC.

(EOLS)
05/05/2023
8.415 USD   +1.26%
Evolus to Report First Quarter 2023 Results and Provide Business Update

05/05/2023 | 06:38pm BST
Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close.

Evolus management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s remarks.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-6184 (U.S.) or (201) 389-0877 (international) or connect to the live webcast via the link on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website at www.evolus.com.

Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (U.S.) or (201) 612-7415 (international) and using conference number 13737457. An archived webcast can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website at www.evolus.com.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (Nasdaq: EOLS) is a performance beauty company evolving the aesthetic neurotoxin market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global, multi-product aesthetics company based on our flagship product, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Visit us at www.evolus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.
Hi-Pure is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 187 M - 148 M
Net income 2023 -39,6 M - -31,3 M
Net Debt 2023 61,0 M - 48,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -11,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 469 M 469 M 371 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
EV / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 66,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,31 $
Average target price 16,56 $
Spread / Average Target 99,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Moatazedi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra Beaver Chief Financial Officer
Vikram Malik Chairman
Rui Avelar Chief Medical Officer
Simone Blank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOLUS, INC.10.65%469
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.80%421 333
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY17.11%406 706
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.63%363 048
MERCK & CO., INC.5.79%297 849
ABBVIE INC.-8.82%259 964
