Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Evolus, Inc.    EOLS

EVOLUS, INC.

(EOLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 03:22pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 1, 2019 and July 6, 2020. Evolus' sole product is Jeuveau™, which competes with Botox®.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 due to Evolus' misconduct, click here.

Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Misappropriated Trade Secrets

Beginning in February 2019, Evolus began a campaign in which it promoted Jeuveau™ as a proprietary formulation of the botulinum toxic type A complex, purportedly developed by a Korean bioengineering company through years of clinical research. On July 6, 2020, the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") issued its Initial Final Determination in a case brought by Allergan, the U.S. manufacturer of Botox, and Medytox, the Korean manufacturer of a similar product, against Evolus, which claimed that Evolus stole trade secrets to develop Jeuveau. The ITC Judge determined that Evolus and its South Korean partner firm misappropriated the botulinum toxin and the manufacturing process that led to its development and manufacture. As a result, the ITC Judge recommended a ten-year long ban on Evolus' ability to import and sell Jeuveau in the United States. On this news, Evolus' stock dropped 37% in two days to close at $3.35 on July 8, 2020 and has yet to recover.

If you purchased Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) securities between February 1, 2019 and July 6, 2020, you have legal options. Please reach out to Robbins LLP for more information.

Contact us to learn more:

Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Evolus, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EVOLUS, INC.
03:22pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Is Investigating Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) on Behalf o..
BU
11/09DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
PR
11/05GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..
PR
11/03EVOLUS : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities C..
PR
10/30EVOLUS : ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Evolus, Inc. Investors of Impo..
PR
10/30EVOLUS : Announces Promotion of Michael Mazen Jafar to Chief Commercial Officer ..
AQ
10/30EVOLUS : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
AQ
10/30EVOLUS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP anno..
PR
10/29EVOLUS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Evolus, Inc. Investors of Importa..
BU
10/29EVOLUS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -63,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,78x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart EVOLUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Evolus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 7,14 $
Last Close Price 3,36 $
Spread / Highest target 287%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Moatazedi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikram Malik Chairman
Alejandro Sabad Vice President-Operations
Lauren P. Silvernail Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rui Avelar Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUS, INC.-72.39%113
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.13%74 021
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS51.15%59 902
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.79%57 949
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.82.84%43 934
BEIGENE, LTD.68.92%25 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group