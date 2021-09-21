Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Evolution AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVO   SE0012673267

EVOLUTION AB

(EVO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ECB policymakers acknowledge growing inflation risk

09/21/2021 | 06:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ECB headquarters in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers still see the recent inflation surge as temporary but a growing number appear to be acknowledging the risk that price growth may exceed their relatively benign projections.

Inflation hit 3% last month, well above the ECB's 2% target and could even climb to 3.5% by November, but the bank then sees a rapid drop that will drag price growth back below 2% for years to come.

A surge in commodity prices, supply bottlenecks and growing signs of labour shortages are however challenging this "hump-shaped" profile for consumer price growth.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos stuck with the ECB's main scenario but highlighted upside risks and warned that the bank needs to be "very vigilant" of the risk that temporary price rises could become permanent.

"Some countries in Europe have indexation of pensions and the salaries of public officials to inflation," de Guindos told an online conference with the Financial Times.

"That should be avoided because if you have a clear indexation of the economy to the evolution of a temporary shock ... then you can convert this temporary upward evolution of inflation to something that is much more permanent. And that is something that we should avoid."

He also warned that commodity prices and production bottlenecks risk creating "second round" effects in inflation.

Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras acknowledged that actual price growth could exceed the ECB's projection but argued that this should not force the ECB to tighten policy.

"We've accepted there's an upside risk regarding inflation," Stournaras told Politico in an interview. "In the past, however, we have over-predicted inflation [on the higher side], expecting that it moves towards 2% in the medium term."

The ECB has undershot its target for most of the past decade and policymakers now argue that after such a long period of misses, the bank must not move early and should even tolerate a modest overshoot to ensure it does not tighten policy prematurely.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EVOLUTION AB
12:01aSoftBank leads $680 million funding round in NFT fantasy soccer game Sorare
RE
09/20NFI : Analysts Lower Outlooks for NFI Group Shares After Company Reduces Guidance
MT
09/17UNITED OVERSEAS BANK : UOB Teams Up with Hong Seh Evolution to Roll Out Financing Solution..
MT
09/17EVOLUTION : King has More to Conquer
AQ
09/16PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 2021, for the Three Months ended July 31..
DJ
09/15Brazil's Gol to receive $200 million from American Airlines, shares rise
RE
09/15EU raises 5 billion euros from debut auction of joint debt
RE
09/15EVOLUTION : launches Fan Tan, the classic Asian bead game of chance
PU
09/13EVOLUTION PETROLEUM : Lifts Quarterly Dividend 50% to $0.075 a Share; Payable Sept. 30 to ..
MT
09/13National Bank of Canada On the "Unprecedented Positive Wealth Effect During the Pandemi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVOLUTION AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 084 M 1 272 M 1 272 M
Net income 2021 618 M 725 M 725 M
Net cash 2021 517 M 607 M 607 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,6x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 30 273 M 35 428 M 35 526 M
EV / Sales 2021 27,5x
EV / Sales 2022 20,3x
Nbr of Employees 7 835
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart EVOLUTION AB
Duration : Period :
Evolution AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 140,73 €
Average target price 176,21 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Olof Carlesund Chief Executive Officer
Karl Jacob Kaplan Chief Financial Officer
Jens von Bahr Chairman
David Craelius Chief Technology Officer
Joel-Tomas Citron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOLUTION AB71.44%35 428
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC2.70%35 222
DRAFTKINGS INC.22.42%22 995
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-33.03%22 543
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.41.04%22 357
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED45.68%20 930