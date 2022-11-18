Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Evolution AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVO   SE0012673267

EVOLUTION AB

(EVO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-11-18 am EST
999.00 SEK   +0.37%
02:49pEvolution : Launches second new jersey live casino studio
PU
10/27Transcript : Evolution AB, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Evolution : Interim report January-September 2022
AQ
EVOLUTION : LAUNCHES SECOND NEW JERSEY LIVE CASINO STUDIO

11/18/2022 | 02:49pm EST
[Company News] Evolution today announced the launch of its second New Jersey live casino studio, the company's fifth studio serving the fast-developing US iGaming market. Evolution was the first company to launch live casino to players in New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, and Connecticut.

Evolution opened its first US casino studio in New Jersey back in August 2018 and this new purpose-built studio launched on November 10th following approval from New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Operators will now have access to even more of Evolution's wide range of online live casino games for this market, including the brand-new Football Studio - the first live dealer variant of a top card game available in North America, following the First Person launch of the game back in September this year.

Jacob Claesson, Chief Executive Officer North America, commented: "This is another exciting landmark for our operations in North America. Our aim has been simple when it comes to this market, to provide the best possible entertainment experience to the players, while giving our operators the games and tools needed to stay ahead. The studio was built thanks to the strong demand that we see in the state and will cater for our expansion in the years to come. It will give us the space needed to continue bringing new games to players in New Jersey."

Claesson continued: "More tables and games will be launching in the coming weeks and months as we continue to hire additional people, continuing to build our incredible team in North America and offer exciting new opportunities to both operators and players."

Disclaimer

Evolution AB (publ) published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 19:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 452 M 1 499 M 1 499 M
Net income 2022 851 M 879 M 879 M
Net cash 2022 435 M 449 M 449 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 19 354 M 20 095 M 19 981 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 11 207
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart EVOLUTION AB
Duration : Period :
Evolution AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 90,44 €
Average target price 134,04 €
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Olof Carlesund Group Chief Executive Officer
Karl Jacob Kaplan Chief Financial Officer
Jens von Bahr Chairman
David Craelius Chief Technology Officer
Joel-Tomas Citron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOLUTION AB-22.62%19 907
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED17.08%26 376
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-4.76%23 204
SANDS CHINA LTD9.91%20 640
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-16.59%15 955
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-46.80%10 677