Interim Report January-March 2024

24 April 2024

CEO, Martin Carlesund & CFO, Jacob Kaplan

Highlights in the quarter

  • Improved delivery capacity
  • Launched slots in Delaware with Live to follow
  • Agreements signed in the US with Caesars and Fanatics
  • Initiated construction of new studio in Europe
  • Acquisition of Livespins
  • Strong world-wide demand for Evolution online casino

First quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023)

  • Operating revenues +16.7% to 501.5 MEUR(429.6)
    • Live growth +19.8% to 431.3 MEUR (360.1)
    • RNG growth +0.8% to 70.1 MEUR (69.5)
  • EBITDA +15.2% to 345.8 MEUR (300.2)
  • EBITDA margin 69.0% (69.9)

Increase in staff

Headcount end of period

YoY growth

18.5%

20 537

20 000

19 221

17 026

17 331

17 447

17 823

15 297

15 917

15 000

14 341

13 410

12 289

11 311

10 000

9 506

10 226

8 240

7 395

6 764

5 000

0

20Q1

20Q2

20Q3

20Q4

21Q1

21Q2

21Q3

21Q4

22Q1

22Q2

22Q3

22Q4

23Q1

23Q2

23Q3

23Q4

24Q1

Activity in the network

Game Rounds index - All games

YoY growth

400

+33%

339

350

301

300

275

277

250

254

232

200

203

176

150

153

135

110

115

120

100

50

0

21Q1

21Q2

21Q3

21Q4

22Q1

22Q2

22Q3

22Q4

23Q1

23Q2

23Q3

23Q4

24Q1

Geographic breakdown

Revenue per Region

Jan-MarApr-Jun

Jul-SepOct-Dec

Jan-Mar

Group, EUR million

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

Europe

173.7

175.2

175.1

185.8

191.0

Asia

154.0

164.5

172.1

181.7

197.6

North America

57.3

55.5

54.7

59.1

62.1

LatAm

30.0

31.3

34.4

32.1

33.0

Other

14.6

14.6

16.3

16.6

17.8

Total operating revenue

429.6

441.1

452.6

475.3

501.5

Share of regulated markets

40%

40%

40%

40%

39%

Revenue, regulated markets

171.3

176.9

179.9

189.6

195.4

Financial development

69,9%

68,9%

70,3%

69,3%

69,0%

68,6%

69,9%

70,7%

70,4%

70,9%

69,0%

67,9%

68,0%

475,3

501,5

452,6

441,1

429,6

407,5

378,5

EUR

326,8

344,0

311,7

318,6

337,0

345,8

Revenue

300,2

300,2

EBITDA

million

276,0

279,5

256,7

261,0

EBITDA, %

235,8

229,7

238,2

206,9

192,9

174,7

160,1

21Q1

21Q2

21Q3

21Q4

22Q1

22Q2

22Q3

22Q4

23Q1

23Q2

23Q3

23Q4

24Q1

Live

360.1

371.8

385.8

405.6

431.3

RNG

69.5

69.3

66.8

69.8

70.1

Revenue

429.6

441.1

452.6

475.3

501.5

P/L detail

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Apr 2023-

Jan-Dec

Group, EUR thousands

2024

2023

Mar 2024

2023

Revenues - Live

431,338

360,104

1,594,508

1,523,274

Revenues - RNG

70,113

69,470

275,970

275,327

Total operating revenues

501,451

429,574

1,870,478

1,798,601

Personnel expenses

-106,771

-82,933

-379,138

-355,300

Depreciation, amortisation and impairments

-34,175

-28,678

-130,180

-124,683

Other operating expenses

-48,894

-46,483

-178,299

-175,888

Total operating expenses

-189,840

-158,094

-687,617

-655,871

Operating profit

311,611

271,480

1,182,861

1,142,730

Financial items

5,877

-1,425

13,179

5,877

Profit before tax

317,488

270,055

1,196,040

1,148,607

Tax on profit for the period

-48,331

-18,905

-107,175

-77,749

Profit for the period

269,157

251,150

1,088,865

1,070,858

Average number of shares after dilution

214,968,437

219,630,174

215,903,711

217,069,145

Earnings per share after dilution, EUR

1.25

1.14

5.04

4.93

Cash flow and financial position

Capital expenditure

EUR m

40

8%

35

7%

30

6%

25

5%

20

4%

15

3%

10

2%

5

1%

0

0%

21Q1

21Q2

21Q3

21Q4

22Q1

22Q2

22Q3

22Q4

23Q1

23Q2

23Q3

23Q4

24Q1

Tangibles

Intangibles

% of revenue, rolling 12 month

Operating cash flow

EUR m

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

21Q1

21Q2

21Q3

21Q4

22Q1

22Q2

22Q3

22Q4

23Q1

23Q2

23Q3

23Q4

24Q1

Op. Cash flow

Cash conversion

Note:

Op. Cash flow defined as Cash flow from operating activities less Cash flow from investing activities (excl M&A)

Cash conversion rolling 4Qs = Op.Cash flow / EBITDA

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

Balance sheet summary

31/3/

31/12/

(EUR m)

2024

2023

Total non-current assets

3,187,9

3,251,2

Current assets

877.4

736.5

Cash and cash equivalents

974.1

985.8

Total current assets

1,851.5

1,722,3

TOTAL ASSETS

5,039.4

4,973.5

Total equity

3,933.3

4,006.2

Total non-current liabilities

404.0

405.9

Total current liabilities

702.1

561.3

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

5,039.4

4,973.5

