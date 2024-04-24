Evolution AB specializes in the development, publishing and marketing of live casino games on the Internet for gaming operators. The group operates in the fields of roulette, blackjack, baccarat and poker games, while offering software solutions and online casino platforms live on computers, smartphones and tablets. At the end of 2022, Evolution AB had 11 production studios located in the United States (3), Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania and Spain. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (0.1%), Malta (67.5%), Australia (3.3%), Curaçao (21.8%), North America (0.6%) and others (6.7%).

