Interim Report January-March 2024
24 April 2024
CEO, Martin Carlesund & CFO, Jacob Kaplan
Highlights in the quarter
- Improved delivery capacity
- Launched slots in Delaware with Live to follow
- Agreements signed in the US with Caesars and Fanatics
- Initiated construction of new studio in Europe
- Acquisition of Livespins
- Strong world-wide demand for Evolution online casino
Highlights in the quarter
First quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023)
- Operating revenues +16.7% to 501.5 MEUR(429.6)
- Live growth +19.8% to 431.3 MEUR (360.1)
- RNG growth +0.8% to 70.1 MEUR (69.5)
- EBITDA +15.2% to 345.8 MEUR (300.2)
- EBITDA margin 69.0% (69.9)
3
Increase in staff
Headcount end of period
YoY growth
18.5%
20 537
20 000
19 221
17 026
17 331
17 447
17 823
15 297
15 917
15 000
14 341
13 410
12 289
11 311
10 000
9 506
10 226
8 240
7 395
6 764
5 000
0
20Q1
20Q2
20Q3
20Q4
21Q1
21Q2
21Q3
21Q4
22Q1
22Q2
22Q3
22Q4
23Q1
23Q2
23Q3
23Q4
24Q1
4
Activity in the network
Game Rounds index - All games
YoY growth
400
+33%
339
350
301
300
275
277
250
254
232
200
203
176
150
153
135
110
115
120
100
50
0
21Q1
21Q2
21Q3
21Q4
22Q1
22Q2
22Q3
22Q4
23Q1
23Q2
23Q3
23Q4
24Q1
5
Geographic breakdown
Revenue per Region
Jan-MarApr-Jun
Jul-SepOct-Dec
Jan-Mar
Group, EUR million
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
Europe
173.7
175.2
175.1
185.8
191.0
Asia
154.0
164.5
172.1
181.7
197.6
North America
57.3
55.5
54.7
59.1
62.1
LatAm
30.0
31.3
34.4
32.1
33.0
Other
14.6
14.6
16.3
16.6
17.8
Total operating revenue
429.6
441.1
452.6
475.3
501.5
Share of regulated markets
40%
40%
40%
40%
39%
Revenue, regulated markets
171.3
176.9
179.9
189.6
195.4
Financial development
69,9%
68,9%
70,3%
69,3%
69,0%
68,6%
69,9%
70,7%
70,4%
70,9%
69,0%
67,9%
68,0%
475,3
501,5
452,6
441,1
429,6
407,5
378,5
EUR
326,8
344,0
311,7
318,6
337,0
345,8
Revenue
300,2
300,2
EBITDA
million
276,0
279,5
256,7
261,0
EBITDA, %
235,8
229,7
238,2
206,9
192,9
174,7
160,1
21Q1
21Q2
21Q3
21Q4
22Q1
22Q2
22Q3
22Q4
23Q1
23Q2
23Q3
23Q4
24Q1
Live
360.1
371.8
385.8
405.6
431.3
RNG
69.5
69.3
66.8
69.8
70.1
8
Revenue
429.6
441.1
452.6
475.3
501.5
P/L detail
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Apr 2023-
Jan-Dec
Group, EUR thousands
2024
2023
Mar 2024
2023
Revenues - Live
431,338
360,104
1,594,508
1,523,274
Revenues - RNG
70,113
69,470
275,970
275,327
Total operating revenues
501,451
429,574
1,870,478
1,798,601
Personnel expenses
-106,771
-82,933
-379,138
-355,300
Depreciation, amortisation and impairments
-34,175
-28,678
-130,180
-124,683
Other operating expenses
-48,894
-46,483
-178,299
-175,888
Total operating expenses
-189,840
-158,094
-687,617
-655,871
Operating profit
311,611
271,480
1,182,861
1,142,730
Financial items
5,877
-1,425
13,179
5,877
Profit before tax
317,488
270,055
1,196,040
1,148,607
Tax on profit for the period
-48,331
-18,905
-107,175
-77,749
Profit for the period
269,157
251,150
1,088,865
1,070,858
Average number of shares after dilution
214,968,437
219,630,174
215,903,711
217,069,145
Earnings per share after dilution, EUR
1.25
1.14
5.04
4.93
Cash flow and financial position
Capital expenditure
EUR m
40
8%
35
7%
30
6%
25
5%
20
4%
15
3%
10
2%
5
1%
0
0%
21Q1
21Q2
21Q3
21Q4
22Q1
22Q2
22Q3
22Q4
23Q1
23Q2
23Q3
23Q4
24Q1
Tangibles
Intangibles
% of revenue, rolling 12 month
Operating cash flow
EUR m
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
21Q1
21Q2
21Q3
21Q4
22Q1
22Q2
22Q3
22Q4
23Q1
23Q2
23Q3
23Q4
24Q1
Op. Cash flow
Cash conversion
Note:
Op. Cash flow defined as Cash flow from operating activities less Cash flow from investing activities (excl M&A)
Cash conversion rolling 4Qs = Op.Cash flow / EBITDA
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
Balance sheet summary
31/3/
31/12/
(EUR m)
2024
2023
Total non-current assets
3,187,9
3,251,2
Current assets
877.4
736.5
Cash and cash equivalents
974.1
985.8
Total current assets
1,851.5
1,722,3
TOTAL ASSETS
5,039.4
4,973.5
Total equity
3,933.3
4,006.2
Total non-current liabilities
404.0
405.9
Total current liabilities
702.1
561.3
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
5,039.4
4,973.5
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Evolution AB (publ) published this content on 24 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2024 07:57:03 UTC.