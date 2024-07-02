[COMPANY NEWS] Evolution today announced that it has gone live with its online live casino offering for players in Delaware's regulated gaming market, in partnership with Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a leading US-based iGaming company that operates the BetRivers brand. As with its online slots, Evolution's live games will feature in Delaware Lottery's three online casinos - Delaware Park Casino, Bally's Dover Casino Resort and Harrington Raceway & Casino. The Delaware Park and Harrington sites are accessible through the BetRivers multi-state platform, while Bally's Dover Casino Resort offers its own standalone app.

This latest development follows the successful recent Delaware launch through RSI's BetRivers platform of Evolution Group's leading online slots from its NetEnt, Red Tiger and Big Time Gaming brands.

Now, Evolution's eagerly anticipated live launch brings a host of the biggest and most popular live dealer online casino games to Delaware players. Live dealer games now available at BetRivers in Delaware include Live Roulette, Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack, Baccarat, Craps, and leading Poker variants such as Three Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold'em.

Jacob Claesson, Evolution CEO for North America commented: "We are delighted to partner again with Rush Street Interactive for another momentous launch in Delaware. There has been huge anticipation around the arrival of our live online games in Delaware, particularly since our March 2024 online slots launch, as our unique and innovative live games are so well known and have proved so enormously popular in other US markets."

Claesson continued: "Delaware is our sixth US state and this live games launch further reinforces our standing as the market leader in online gaming in the US. We are confident that Delaware's online players at BetRivers will absolutely love the quality and extended choice. Our live games add a new dimension of excitement to the player experience, as they bet in real-time, with real dealers, and alongside fellow online players."Richard Schwartz, Rush Street Interactive CEO said: "BetRivers in Delaware is thrilled to offer players the chance to virtually play on Evolution's world-renowned live tables. We are confident that the live dealer online casino will be very popular as the live dealer games offer the same level of excitement as playing in a land-based casino."

Schwartz continued: "This launch reinforces BetRivers commitment to offer Delaware online players the best mix of innovative and entertaining games available."

