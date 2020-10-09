Log in
Evolution Gaming : and William Hill announce partnership for US market

10/09/2020 | 04:10am EDT

Press release 10/09/2020 10:00 CET

Evolution and William Hill announce partnership for US market

Evolution, leading provider of Live Casino solutions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with William Hill for the supply of Live Casino content and services across the USA.

The deal is for the whole of the USA and will begin with the rollout of Live Casino for William Hill in New Jersey, streamed live from Evolution's Atlantic City studio, with additional states to follow.

William Hill PLC is one of the world's leading betting and gaming companies, employing over 12,500 people. Its origins are in the UK where it was founded in 1934, and where it is listed on the London Stock Exchange. In 2012, it established William Hill US with a focus on retail and mobile operations in Nevada, which is now the largest sports betting business in the USA. William Hill US (www.williamhill.us) currently operates 113 race and sports books in Nevada and the state's leading mobile sports betting app. The company also operates in New Jersey, Indiana, West Virginia, Iowa, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico, Delaware and Rhode Island.

Johan Nordstrom, Chief Executive Officer Malta and Chief Commercial Officer at Evolution, commented: "We are very proud to have been selected by William Hill US. Our Live Casino solutions have been instrumental in helping to make William Hill's Live Casino a stand-out offering in regulated European markets. We very much look forward to achieving the same high levels of success for William Hill in the United States."

For trade press and media enquiries, please contact:

Amy Riches, Head of Marketing, ariches@evolution.com

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Jacob Kaplan, CFO, ir@evolution.com

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) ("Evolution") develops, produces, markets and licenses fully-integrated B2B Live Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider with 300+ operators among its customers. The group currently employs about 6,800 people in studios across Europe and in North America. The parent company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker EVO. Visit www.evolution.comfor more information.

Evolution is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority under license MGA/B2B/187/2010. Evolution is also licensed and regulated in many other jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Romania, South Africa, and others.

Disclaimer

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 08:09:07 UTC
