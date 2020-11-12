Log in
Evolution Gaming : launches world´s first online live Craps game

11/12/2020 | 02:37am EST

Press release 11/12/2020 08:30 CET

Evolution launches world´s first online live Craps game

Evolution, leading provider of Live Casino solutions, has announced the launch of the world's first ever online Live Craps game, set in an authentic underground, speakeasy-style studio.

This unique online version of the legendary dice game stays true to the original while also taking full advantage of technology with its rich set of additional features, aimed to make the game easier to understand and play for both experienced and new players.

Todd Haushalter, Chief Product Officer at Evolution, said: "Craps completes the Evolution portfolio in terms of offering every game you can find in a land-based casino. Developing the game and capturing the unique excitement of the Craps table, but in an online setting, was a complex project. The team has done a phenomenal job and we now have a fantastic finished product that I know will thrill Craps enthusiasts in the US, Europe and beyond, as well as attracting legions of new fans."

He added: "We understand that not everyone knows how to play Craps. That's why the game has both an 'Easy Mode' and a simple online interactive tutorial that clearly explains how to play and enjoy the game. Craps has been our most requested new game by both players and operators for years - now it's finally here. I think players are going to love it."

Evolution is also adding to its growing portfolio of First Person games by launching a RNG variant of Craps. Like all of Evolution's First Person games, it includes the 'GO LIVE' button, which transports players through an in-game portal to the live version of the game.

For more information on Evolution Craps, click here: https://www.evolution.com/our-games/craps

For trade press and media enquiries, please contact:

Amy Riches, Head of Marketing, ariches@evolution.com

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Jacob Kaplan, CFO, ir@evolution.com

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) ("Evolution") develops, produces, markets and licenses fully-integrated B2B Live Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider with 300+ operators among its customers. The group currently employs about 7,400 people in studios across Europe and in North America. The parent company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker EVO. Visit www.evolution.comfor more information.

Evolution is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority under license MGA/B2B/187/2010. Evolution is also licensed and regulated in many other jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Romania, South Africa, and others.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 07:36:03 UTC
