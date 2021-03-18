Evolution Gaming : announces partnership with Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited

[Company News] Evolution today announced that it has been selected by the Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited (CBN) to deliver online Live Casino services as part of a major enhancement programme to national lotteries run or supported by CBN worldwide.

CBN is now taking the lotteries it operates or supports online and will feature Evolution's online Live Casino games as part of the new digital offering in each jurisdiction subject to local regulations. The Evolution-powered Live Casino will allow lottery players in each country to play a rich mix of online live games on smartphone, tablet and desktop.

Each of the CBN lottery countries will be able to choose from the full portfolio of live games from Evolution's wide-ranging, award-winning line-up - including titles such as Crazy Time, Mega Ball and Lightning Roulette from Evolution's fast-growing Game Shows category - as well as Evolution's First Person RNG-based games.

Craig Bascombe, President, Lottery Systems and CFO at CBN, said: 'We are really pleased to be working with the market leader in Live Casino. Given Evolution's track record in Europe and North America, and also their solutions for the Canadian lotteries, they were the obvious partner for this project. We feel sure that Evolution's rich and varied mixed of online casino and entertainment-style games will be very popular indeed with our many millions of lottery players.'

Kfir Kugler, Regional Territory Manager, Latin America & Africa at Evolution, commented: 'We are very proud to have been selected by CBN for this exciting, multi-country project that will take our games to players in new markets.'

CBN is perhaps best known for supplying the Bank of Canada with Canada's bank notes since 1935. In addition to bank notes, the company produces passports, drivers' licences, birth certificates, postage stamps and coupons, and the systems to issue and verify those documents. CBN also provides systems and management services to various government lottery and charitable gaming operations across the world.

