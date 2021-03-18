Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB  >  Evolution Gaming Group AB    EVO   SE0012673267

EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB

(EVO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Evolution Gaming : announces partnership with Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited

03/18/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Company News] Evolution today announced that it has been selected by the Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited (CBN) to deliver online Live Casino services as part of a major enhancement programme to national lotteries run or supported by CBN worldwide.

CBN is now taking the lotteries it operates or supports online and will feature Evolution's online Live Casino games as part of the new digital offering in each jurisdiction subject to local regulations. The Evolution-powered Live Casino will allow lottery players in each country to play a rich mix of online live games on smartphone, tablet and desktop.

Each of the CBN lottery countries will be able to choose from the full portfolio of live games from Evolution's wide-ranging, award-winning line-up - including titles such as Crazy Time, Mega Ball and Lightning Roulette from Evolution's fast-growing Game Shows category - as well as Evolution's First Person RNG-based games.

Craig Bascombe, President, Lottery Systems and CFO at CBN, said: 'We are really pleased to be working with the market leader in Live Casino. Given Evolution's track record in Europe and North America, and also their solutions for the Canadian lotteries, they were the obvious partner for this project. We feel sure that Evolution's rich and varied mixed of online casino and entertainment-style games will be very popular indeed with our many millions of lottery players.'

Kfir Kugler, Regional Territory Manager, Latin America & Africa at Evolution, commented: 'We are very proud to have been selected by CBN for this exciting, multi-country project that will take our games to players in new markets.'

CBN is perhaps best known for supplying the Bank of Canada with Canada's bank notes since 1935. In addition to bank notes, the company produces passports, drivers' licences, birth certificates, postage stamps and coupons, and the systems to issue and verify those documents. CBN also provides systems and management services to various government lottery and charitable gaming operations across the world.

For trade press and media enquiries, please contact:
Amy Riches, Head of Marketing, ariches@evolution.com

Disclaimer

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 17:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB
01:28pEVOLUTION GAMING  : announces partnership with Canadian Bank Note Company, Limit..
PU
03/16EVOLUTION GAMING  : Notice of annual general meeting
AQ
02/10EVOLUTION GAMING  : FY20 Profit Doubles on Higher Commission Income; Full-Year D..
MT
02/10EVOLUTION : Year-end report 2020
AQ
02/10EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB  : Annual results
CO
01/28EVOLUTION GAMING  : Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting in Evolutio..
AQ
01/28EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB  : Proxy Statments
CO
01/05EVOLUTION GAMING  : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
AQ
01/05EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB  : Extraordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
2020EVOLUTION GAMING  : Lager to leave Evolution Gaming board of directors
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 544 M 648 M 648 M
Net income 2020 293 M 350 M 350 M
Net cash 2020 256 M 305 M 305 M
P/E ratio 2020 76,8x
Yield 2020 0,68%
Capitalization 24 234 M 28 795 M 28 888 M
EV / Sales 2020 44,1x
EV / Sales 2021 24,3x
Nbr of Employees 6 825
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Evolution Gaming Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 111,43 €
Last Close Price 114,13 €
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Olof Carlesund Chief Executive Officer
Karl Jacob Kaplan Chief Financial Officer
Jens von Bahr Chairman
David Craelius Chief Technology Officer
Joel-Tomas Citron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB38.36%28 037
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC16.33%41 049
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED29.88%40 606
SANDS CHINA LTD.15.27%40 113
DRAFTKINGS INC.51.74%26 944
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC.44.15%21 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ