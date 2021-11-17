Log in
    EVN   AU000000EVN4

EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED

(EVN)
Evolution Mining : Acquisition of Ernest Henry Investor Presentation

11/17/2021 | 02:17am EST
Pictured: Ernest Henry

ersonal use only

Acquisition of Ernest Henry

Investor Presentation

17 November 2021

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

These materials prepared by Evolution Mining Limited (or "the Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the onlyuse of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation,

statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and useaff ct the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be

correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

ersonalNon-IFRS Financial Information

The Company results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This presentation also includes non-IFRS information including EBITDA and Underlying Profit. The on-IFRS information has not been subject to audit or review by the Company's external auditor and should be used in addition to IFRS information.

Release

This presentation has been approved for release by Evolution's Board of Directors.

2

A TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION

1

only2

3

use4

ersonal5

6

Aligned with strategy - a world-class asset in a Tier 1 jurisdiction operated to a consistently high standard

Immediate material increase in cash flow generation

Lowers Group All-in Sustaining Cost

Cements Evolution as one of the world's lowest cost gold producers

Significant extension potential with drilling results indicating ore body extension at depth

Fully financed with low-cost debt

Attractive relative to comparable recent transactions

3

SECTOR LEADING LOW-COST POSITION

CY21 / FY22 Benchmarking AISC1,2,3 (US$/oz)

Ernest Henry's high margins expected to contribute to a ~12% decrease in Group AISC on an annualised basis - supporting an industry leading cost profile among global gold producer peers

only

use

6% reduction in

FY22

US$1,547-

US$1,240-

1,617

US$1,120-

US$1,106-

US$860-

US$830-

US$980-

US$1,020-

1,340

US$850-

US$870-

US$900-

1,140

1,181

US$905

1,060

945

1,067

1,110

1,020

900

910

ersonal

Pro Forma

B2Gold

Agnico Eagle Evolution

Newcrest

Kirkland Lake

Yamana Gold

Gold Fields Alamos Gold

Northern

AngloAshanti Harmony Gold

Evolution

Mining

Star

Immediate AISC benefit in FY22 with further reductions in future years

Notes: Forecast figures based on updated EVN internal estimates (CY21 Cu Price: A$12,000/t, Jan-22 to Jun-22 Cu Price: A$11,500/t, FY23+ Cu Price: A$11,000/t)

(1)

AISC figures based on the latest available FY22 or CY21 company guidance ranges, except Pro Forma Evolution which is based on updated internal estimates. Figures not disclosed in USD converted at AUD:USD of 0.75. Harmony Gold AISC guidance

reported in R$ and converted to US$ at RAND:USD of 0.065

(2)

Agnico Eagle presented on a pro forma basis with its recent acquisition of KL, noting the transaction still subject to shareholder approval

4

(3)

Full ownership of Ernest Henry is expected to transfer to Evolution from Jan-22 onwards

Transition to full ownership of the world-classErnest Henry Mine

TRANSACTION OVERVIEW

Acquiring full ownership of the Ernest Henry operation from Glencore

A$1B total consideration comprising A$800M payable at completion

only

and A$200M payable 12 months after completion

Funded via existing available cash and new US$200M US Private

Placement

Operatorship of the asset transfers on completion

use

Existing joint venture arrangements expire on completion

Offtake agreement executed with Glencore for 100% of production

Completion expected in early January 2022

ersonal

Material increase in copper Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

with opportunity for further additions

Increases attributable gold production below 1,200RL

Attributable Production Above 1,200RL

100%

100%

100%

+70%

30%

Gold

Copper

Attributable Production Below 1,200RL

+51%

100%

+51%

100%

49%

49%

Gold

Copper

Copper Reserves and Resources (kt)

865

+237kt

366

+534kt

331

129

Reserves

Resources

Previous Economic Interest

100% Ownership

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 909 M 1 393 M 1 393 M
Net income 2022 351 M 256 M 256 M
Net Debt 2022 401 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 7 570 M 5 574 M 5 522 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Lawrie Conway CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Jacob Klein Executive Chairman
Evan Elstein Secretary, Vice President-IT & Community Relations
Robert Fulker Chief Operating Officer
Tommy David McKeith Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-17.23%5 574
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION15.76%28 219
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED17.87%9 445
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC14.45%6 752
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-3.29%6 516
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-4.47%4 351