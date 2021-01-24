Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/22
4.62 AUD   -1.28%
05:34pEVOLUTION MINING : December 2020 Quarterly Results Conference Call Notification
PU
01/20Pacton Hits High-Grade and Widespread Mineralization
AQ
01/06Trillium Gold Advancing Multiple Red Lake Projects
AQ
Evolution Mining : December 2020 Quarterly Results Conference Call Notification

01/24/2021 | 05:34pm EST
ASX Announcement

25 January 2021

QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

ABN 74 084 669 036

Sydney Office

  1. +61 2 9696 2900 F +61 2 9696 2901 Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

www.evolutionmining.com.au

Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX: EVN) Quarterly Report for the period ending 31 December 2020 will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Thursday 28 January 2021.

Jake Klein (Executive Chairman), Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer), Bob Fulker (Chief Operating Officer), Glen Masterman (VP Discovery and Business Development) and Bryan O'Hara (General Manager Investor Relations) will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11.00am Sydney time on Thursday 28 January 2021.

Shareholders - Live Audio Stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.auunder 'Latest News'. The audio stream is 'listen only'. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analyst and Media - Conference Call Details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q & A participation. Please dial in five minutes before the conference call starts and provide your name and the participant ID number. To ask a question, participants will need to dial *1 (star, 1) on their telephone keypad.

To access the conference call, participants will pre-register for the call at the link below.

https://s1.c-conf.com/DiamondPass/10011422-qw89yF.html

You will receive a calendar invite and a unique code which is to be quoted when dialling into the call.

This announcement has been authorised for release by Jake Klein, Executive Chairman.

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Media Contact

Bryan O'Hara

Michael Vaughan

General Manager Investor Relations

Media Relations

Evolution Mining Limited

Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 2 9696 2900

Tel: +61 422 602 720

Evolution Mining Limited



Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 22:33:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
