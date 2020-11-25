Evolution Mining : EVN Tax Governance statement 2020

2020 Tax Corporate Governance Statement

Introduction

Evolution Mining Limited (Evolution) is committed to building on existing relationships with our stakeholders based on trust, mutual respect and genuine partnership. Underpinning this is Evolution's objective that it will comply with all applicable laws, internal policies and other commitments to our stakeholders, including meeting all our tax responsibilities.

Evolution strives to ensure that every interaction with our stakeholders is positive and aligned with our values of Safety, Excellence, Accountability and Respect. We communicate regularly with our stakeholders with integrity in an open, timely and transparent way.

Evolution became tax payable during the 2017 income year following the utilisation of a significant portion of income tax losses. Tax losses commenced being utilised from the 2015 income years, demonstrating that Evolution commenced realising the benefits of its earlier capital investments from when the company was formed in 2011.

To ensure transparency with our stakeholders and the public, Evolution publishes this Tax Governance Statement on a voluntary basis. This report also includes information recommended to be disclosed under the Australian Voluntary Tax Transparency Code (TTC).

Evolution corporate structure

Evolution was formed in late 2011 through the merger of Catalpa Resources Ltd and Conquest Mining Ltd and the concurrent acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited's interest in the Cracow and Mt Rawdon mines.

Evolution now owns and operates five gold operations. Two of the Company's operations are located in Queensland, one in New South Wales, one in Western Australia and one in Canada that was recently acquired late in the 2020 year. In addition, Evolution has an economic interest in the Ernest Henry mine, in Queensland.

Evolution also conducts exploration on its existing operations and other potentially prospective permits and tenements.