Evolution Mining : FY21 Half Year Financial Results Conference Call Notification

15 February 2021

HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX: EVN) Financial Report and Appendix 4D for the period ending 31 December 2020 and the Company's Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Wednesday 17 February 2021.

Jake Klein (Executive Chairman), Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer) and Glen Masterman (Vice President Discovery and Business Development) will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11.00am Australian Eastern Daylight Time ("AEDT) on Wednesday 17 February 2021.

Shareholders - Live Audio Stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au. The audio stream is 'listen only' and available to access on the home page and under the menu, Investors/Webcasts & Media. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analyst and Media - Conference Call Details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q & A participation. To access the conference call, participants will pre-register for the call at the link below.

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10011428-jd7321.html

You will receive a dial in number, a passcode and a unique code which will be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

Please dial in five minutes before the conference call starts, enter the passcode followed by your pin and you will join the conference. To ask a question, participants will need to dial *1 (star, 1) on their telephone keypad.

This announcement has been authorised for release by Jake Klein, Executive Chairman.

