Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Evolution Mining Limited    EVN   AU000000EVN4

EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED

(EVN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evolution Mining : FY21 Half Year Financial Results Conference Call Notification

02/14/2021 | 04:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABN 74 084 669 036

Sydney Office

P +61 2 9696 2900

F +61 2 9696 2901

Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

ASX Announcement

www.evolutionmining.com.au

15 February 2021

HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX: EVN) Financial Report and Appendix 4D for the period ending 31 December 2020 and the Company's Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Wednesday 17 February 2021.

Jake Klein (Executive Chairman), Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer) and Glen Masterman (Vice President Discovery and Business Development) will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11.00am Australian Eastern Daylight Time ("AEDT) on Wednesday 17 February 2021.

Shareholders - Live Audio Stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au. The audio stream is 'listen only' and available to access on the home page and under the menu, Investors/Webcasts & Media. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analyst and Media - Conference Call Details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q & A participation. To access the conference call, participants will pre-register for the call at the link below.

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10011428-jd7321.html

You will receive a dial in number, a passcode and a unique code which will be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

Please dial in five minutes before the conference call starts, enter the passcode followed by your pin and you will join the conference. To ask a question, participants will need to dial *1 (star, 1) on their telephone keypad.

This announcement has been authorised for release by Jake Klein, Executive Chairman.

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Media Contact

Bryan O'Hara

Michael Vaughan

General Manager Investor Relations

Media Relations

Evolution Mining Limited

Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 2 9696 2900

Tel: +61 422 602 720

Evolution Mining Limited

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 21:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
10:59aEVOLUTION MINING : FY21 Half Year Financial Results Conference Call Notification
PU
02/09Trillium Gold Obtains Drill Permit for Gold Centre Property, Plans to Test Co..
MT
01/28MORGAN STANLEY : rates EVN as Equal-weight
AQ
01/26MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD (ASX : MGV) New Basement Gold Targets Defined on Evolution..
AQ
01/25EVOLUTION MINING : Quarterly results conference call
AQ
01/25Torian Resources Limited - Resignation and Appointment of Auditor
AQ
01/24EVOLUTION MINING : December 2020 Quarterly Results Conference Call Notification
PU
01/20Pacton Hits High-Grade and Widespread Mineralization
AQ
01/06Trillium Gold Advancing Multiple Red Lake Projects
AQ
01/03Australia shares post solid start to year as miners shine
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 002 M 1 551 M 1 551 M
Net income 2021 458 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2021 34,4 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 7 894 M 6 122 M 6 116 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Evolution Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,12 AUD
Last Close Price 4,62 AUD
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lawrie Conway CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Jacob Klein Executive Chairman
Evan Elstein Secretary, Vice President-IT & Community Relations
Robert Fulker Chief Operating Officer
Tommy David McKeith Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-7.41%6 122
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-3.65%23 116
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-0.33%8 330
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK48.32%4 936
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-11.45%4 087
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%3 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ