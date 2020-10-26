Evolution Mining : September 2020 Quarterly Report

Evolution continues to be recognised for its Sustainability performance, maintaining an 'A' rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. The Company also ranked among the top five industry leaders globally for 'Health and Safety' and 'Business Ethics'.

Leading safety indicators are trending well with an increase in field safety interactions and a 31% increase in hazard reporting. Group Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF)1 at 30 September was 7.1 (30 June 2020: 6.8). Key initiatives during the quarter to improve safety performance included an increased focus on back to basics, quality field leadership and high-quality focused safety interactions.

As part of Evolution's ongoing Community Investment efforts, two Sustainability Projects were approved during this quarter. These were a Fire Recovery Support project at Red Lake and an upgrade to the Mt Perry Summit Walk at Mt Rawdon.

COVID-19 continues to be proactively managed with no material impact to operations.

Group gold production for the September 2020 quarter was 170,021 ounces (Jun qtr: 218,104oz) at an AISC of A$1,198/oz (Jun qtr: A$1,088/oz). Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate for the quarter of 0.715, Group AISC equated to US$857/oz which places Evolution at the bottom of the cost curve amongst major and mid-tier global gold producers. All-in costs (AIC) of A$1,663/oz resulted in an AIC margin of A$871/oz.

As at 30 September 2020, Evolution had cash in the bank of A$369.7 million and bank debt of A$550.0 million post the cash payment of A$153.8 million for the final FY20 dividend.

Evolution delivered mine operating cash flow and net mine cash flow of A$272.3 million and A$183.4 million respectively (Jun qtr: A$352.1M; A$224.5M). Mine capital investment for the quarter was A$88.1 million (Jun qtr: A$111.5M).

Standout operational performances for the quarter: