Evolution Mining : BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference Presentation

AUD:USD exchange rate assumption of 0.75 used throughout this presentation unless stated otherwise.
Production increasing by 17% over next two years (koz)
ASX CODE
EVN
MARKET CAPITALISATION (1)
US$5.4B / A$7.2B
AVERAGE DAILY TURNOVER(2)
US$30M / A$40M
FY21
FY22
FY23
Production guidance low
Production guidance high
YTD production
NET DEBT(3)
US$65M / A$87M
DIVIDEND POLICY
Payout of 50% of free cash flow
Declining AISC profile (US$/oz)
GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES(4)
26.4Moz
GOLD ORE RESERVES(4)
9.9Moz
RESERVE PRICE ASSUMPTION
A$1,450/oz
FY21 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE
670 - 730koz
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY21 AISC GUIDANCE
US$930 - US$975/oz A$1,240 - A$1,300/oz
AISC guidance low
AISC guidance high
YTD ASIC
(4)
Keeping our people healthy and safe
◼ Zero COVID-19 cases at our operations with A$2M+ to support communities
◼
Safety: strong reporting, investigating, assurance and learning culture
ESG focus - creating value in the areas we choose to lead
-
▪ Cultural Heritage - engaging with our First Nation partners to move beyond our obligations to 'doing the right thing'
-
▪ Emissions - developing long term climate-related (energy and emissions) targets and emissions reduction pathways to move towards a net zero future. Long term carbon reduction mapping includes:
-
▪ Water Security - mitigating risk to our operations through reduction of external raw water demand (baseline 0.54kL/t), increase in reuse of water and reduction of total demand
-
▪ Extreme Weather and Health Events - enhancement of business continuity planning and supporting our communities
ESG Frameworks aligned with Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Global Reporting Initiative
(GRI), Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)