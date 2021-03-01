Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Evolution Mining Limited    EVN   AU000000EVN4

EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED

(EVN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evolution Mining : BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference Presentation

03/01/2021 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BMO GLOBAL METALS & MINING CONFERENCE

Jake Klein - Executive Chairman

MARCH 2021

These materials prepared by Evolution Mining Limited (or "the Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

This presentation has been approved for release by Evolution's Board of Directors.

AUD:USD exchange rate assumption of 0.75 used throughout this presentation unless stated otherwise.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Production increasing by 17% over next two years (koz)

ASX CODE

EVN

MARKET CAPITALISATION (1)

US$5.4B / A$7.2B

AVERAGE DAILY TURNOVER(2)

US$30M / A$40M

FY21

FY22

FY23

Production guidance low

Production guidance high

YTD production

NET DEBT(3)

US$65M / A$87M

DIVIDEND POLICY

Payout of 50% of free cash flow

Declining AISC profile (US$/oz)

GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES(4)

26.4Moz

GOLD ORE RESERVES(4)

9.9Moz

RESERVE PRICE ASSUMPTION

A$1,450/oz

FY21 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

670 - 730koz

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY21 AISC GUIDANCE

US$930 - US$975/oz A$1,240 - A$1,300/oz

AISC guidance low

AISC guidance high

YTD ASIC

(4)

EVOLUTION SNAPSHOT

(1)

Based on share price of A$4.20 per share on 26 February 2021

Information related to Evolution's Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in this presentation is extracted from the ASX release

(2)

Average daily share turnover for one month through to 26 February

entitled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released on 17 February 2021 and available to view at

(3)

As at 31 December 2020. Bank debt of A$525 million less cash of A$438 million

www.evolutionmining.com.au. Details are provided in the Appendix of this presentation

Keeping our people healthy and safe

Zero COVID-19 cases at our operations with A$2M+ to support communities

Safety: strong reporting, investigating, assurance and learning culture

ESG focus - creating value in the areas we choose to lead

  • Cultural Heritage - engaging with our First Nation partners to move beyond our obligations to 'doing the right thing'

  • Emissions - developing long term climate-related (energy and emissions) targets and emissions reduction pathways to move towards a net zero future. Long term carbon reduction mapping includes:

    • Target development

    • Integrating Carbon reduction plans

    • Technology roadmap with Life of Mine and Project planning

  • Water Security - mitigating risk to our operations through reduction of external raw water demand (baseline 0.54kL/t), increase in reuse of water and reduction of total demand

  • Extreme Weather and Health Events - enhancement of business continuity planning and supporting our communities

ESG Frameworks aligned with Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Global Reporting Initiative

(GRI), Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)

SUSTAINABILITY

INTEGRATED INTO EVERYTHING WE DO

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 22:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
05:38pEVOLUTION MINING  : BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference Presentation
PU
03/01EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/18EVOLUTION MINING  : Fy21 half year financial results and interim dividend
AQ
02/18EVOLUTION MINING  : Board approves decline to access upper campbell at red lake
AQ
02/18EVOLUTION MINING  : Annual mineral resources and ore reserves statement
AQ
02/17EVOLUTION MINING  : Board Approves Decline at Red Lake Gold Mine in Canada; Shar..
MT
02/16EVOLUTION MINING  : Net Profit Climbs 55% in Fiscal First Half; Shares Sink 8%
MT
02/16EVOLUTION MINING  : Board Approves Decline to Access Upper Campbell at Red Lake
PU
02/16EVOLUTION MINING  : Appendix 4D and FY21 Half Year Financial Report
PU
02/16EVOLUTION MINING  : FY21 Half Year Financial Results and Interim Dividend
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 989 M 1 547 M 1 547 M
Net income 2021 473 M 368 M 368 M
Net Debt 2021 14,7 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 6 988 M 5 435 M 5 434 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Evolution Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,93 AUD
Last Close Price 4,09 AUD
Spread / Highest target 71,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lawrie Conway CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Jacob Klein Executive Chairman
Evan Elstein Secretary, Vice President-IT & Community Relations
Robert Fulker Chief Operating Officer
Tommy David McKeith Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-18.04%5 536
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-14.62%20 487
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-8.57%7 323
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK46.77%4 748
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-6.09%4 316
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%2 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ