Evolution Petroleum : Crporation August 2020 Presentation

Jason Brown President & Chief Executive Officer August 2020 Disclaimer NYSE American: EPM Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may relate to capital expenditures, drilling and exploitation activities, production efforts and sales volumes, Proved, Probable, and Possible reserves, operating and administrative costs, future operating or financial results, cash flow and anticipated liquidity, business strategy and potential property acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as "estimated", "projected", "potential", "anticipated", "forecasted" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to have been correct. These statements are based on our current plans and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as further outlined in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Therefore, the actual results may differ materially from the expectations, estimates or assumptions expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statement and we undertake no obligation to update these estimates for events after this presentation. Cautionary Note Regarding Oil and Gas Reserves The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules allow oil and gas companies to disclose not only Proved reserves, but also Probable and Possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions of such terms. We disclose Proved, Probable and Possible reserves in our filings with the SEC and this presentation. Estimates of Probable and Possible reserves are by their nature more speculative than estimates of Proved reserves and are subject to greater uncertainties, and accordingly the likelihood of recovering those reserves is subject to substantially greater risk. Our reserves as of June 30, 2020 were estimated by DeGolyer and MacNaughton, an independent petroleum engineering firm. 2 Company Overview NYSE American: EPM High Quality Long-Lived Assets Overview Company History Evolution Petroleum Founding 2003 Delhi Field Acquisition September 2003 Hamilton Dome Acquisition November 2019 New York Stock Exchange EPM Shares Outstanding 33.0M Share Price (8/13/2020) $2.84 Market Capitalization (8/13/2020) $94M Common Dividend (Annualized Rate) $0.10 per share Dividend Yield (8/13/2020) 3.5% EPM Net Liquids Production (03/31/2020) ~2,100 BOEPD Proved Reserves1 (6/30/2020) 10.2 MMBOE (82% dev) Probable Reserves (6/30/2020) 3.3 MMBOE (86% dev) Possible Reserves (6/30/2020) 3.1 MMBOE (89% dev) Cash (8/1/2020) $20.2M Debt ($27M available capacity) $0.0 3 Note: 1 Reserves from June 30, 2020 Fiscal Year End Reserves Report; includes Hamilton Dome Investment Highlights NYSE American: EPM High Quality, Low Risk, Long-lived Asset Base

Long-lived Asset Base Low production decline and positive cash flow; 20+ years remaining life,100% Oil and NGLs Delhi Field potential by extending CO 2 flood to other reservoirs utilizing existing facilities

Attractive Dividend Supports Total Shareholder Return

27 consecutive quarters of dividends paid - currently 3.5% yield at $0.10/share annually

Consistent Track Record of Profitability

8 consecutive years of positive net income

Solid Financial Position

Cash: $20.2M Zero Debt & Untapped $27M Credit Facility

Executing a Disciplined Growth Plan

Closed Hamilton Dome field acquisition on November 1, 2019 Positioned to execute future acquisitions with conservative leverage and available cash

4 4 Disciplined Growth: M&A Strategy NYSE American: EPM Long-lived reserves with value dominated by proved developed producing cash flow

reserves with value dominated by proved developed producing cash flow Appropriate for the size and capabilities of Evolution

Assets in locations with reasonable market access and a stable regulatory environment

Focus on assets that have:

Low ongoing capital investment Short or intermediate runway to incremental cash flow Efficient and economic at existing scale of development Not dependent on near term commodity price improvement Accretive to Cash Flow and Value Supportive of Company's Dividend Strategy

5 5 Our Response to COVID-19 NYSE American: EPM Entered into protective near-term hedges for a significant portion of our oil production in 2020.

near-term hedges for a significant portion of our oil production in 2020. Temporarily lowered annual dividend payout by 75%, while maintaining a yield of ~3.5%.

Initiated dialogue with operators to temporarily curtail and shut-in uneconomic wells.

shut-in uneconomic wells. Worked with operators to defer and minimize capital expenditures and workover expense spending.

Completed review of G&A expenses and reduced non- essential spending.

Transitioned seamlessly to work from home for all employees and contractors without downtime. 6 6 Delhi Field 7 Low Decline CO2 Flood NYSE American: EPM Delhi NGL Plant Delhi Field EOR CO2 Flood ~6,000 Gross BOE per day

~85% Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) oil, connected by pipeline to market

Rich mix of heavier NGLs, or 60% C 4 + C 5 Exceptional Resource NYSE American: EPM Delhi Field Enhanced Oil Recovery ("EOR") Project 2010 2009 2012-13 Town of Delhi Phase V Phase IV Phase I Phase II Unquantified Phase III Unquantified future expansion in Future Proved Expansion 2018 downdip thinner reservoirs & eastern 2015-17 Undeveloped phase - dependent on oil price PUD Infill ("PUD") 2011 Infill Drilling in Program Phases I & II Exceptional Resource 418 MMBO of gross original oil in place

Third party reserve report demonstrates remaining field life of over 20 years

Over 13,600 gross acres in units held by production Key Advantages No Louisiana oil severance taxes (at 12.5%) until payout

Oil transported by pipeline from field - no current capacity constraints

Delhi crude price based on LLS pricing (historically a premium to WTI) 9 Minimal Ongoing Capital Expenditures NYSE American: EPM $'s in 000's $8,000 $7,000 $6,000 $5,000 $4,000 $3,000 $2,000 $1,000 $0 Delhi Field Net Capital Expenditures $5,359 $5,430 $5,200 $2,292 $2,397 $1,300 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FYTD2020 Well Integrity Field Enhancement Facilities/Other New Drilling Delhi Capex averaged only 11% of revenue over the last 5+ fiscal years Note: Excludes NGL Plant net capital expenditure of ~$27M. 10 10 Hamilton Dome Field 11 Long-Life Low Decline Oil Acquisition NYSE American: EPM Conventional Oil Hamilton Dome Field Key Advantages Hamilton Dome Field ▪ 23.51% Non-operated working interest and 19.70% revenue interest (83.79% revenue interest to 8/8ths) ▪ Long life reserves - premier field having produced over 160 MMBO over 100 years ▪ 100% Oil production - averaging low single-digit decline rates ▪ Top tier operator - Merit Energy will continue to operate this field as they have for 20+ years Location Geographically located in NW Wyoming about twenty miles northwest of Thermopolis in Hot Springs County.

Geologically located in the SW part of the Big Horn Basin producing primarily from the Tensleep and Phosphoria reservoirs from approximately 3,000' deep. 12 12 Hamilton Dome Historical Net Production NYSE American: EPM Hamilton Dome Historical Production Net to Acquired Interest 10,000 ~3.4% Yearly Decline Since 1974 per Day 1,000 BOE ~0.8% Decline Since 2016 100 1983 2003 1974 1975 1976 1978 1979 1981 1982 1985 1986 1988 1989 1991 1992 1993 1995 1996 1998 1999 2000 2002 2005 2006 2008 2009 2010 2012 2013 2015 2016 2017 2019 Series2 Note: Declines are per annum. 13 13 Company Performance 14 Low Decline and Acquisitive Growth NYSE American: EPM BOE per Day 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 EPM Historical Net Production Acquisition of Hamilton Dome Planned facility downtime 500 Working interest reversion 0 Mar-13Jun-13Sep-13Dec-13Mar-14Jun-14Sep-14Dec-14Mar-15Jun-15Sep-15Dec-15 Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Delhi Field Including Hamilton Dome Note: The Hamilton Dome acquisition closed on November 1, 2019 with an effective date of October 1, 2019 15 15 Non-Operated Interests NYSE American: EPM Delhi Field Interests Metric Costs Revenues Working Interest 23.9% 19.0% Royalty Interests - 7.2% Combined Interests 23.9% 26.2% Hamilton Dome Field Interests Metric Costs Revenues Working Interest 23.5% 19.7% Royalty Interests - - Combined Interests 23.5% 19.7% 16 16 Dependable Dividend Payment NYSE American: EPM $0.12 $120 Dividend for Sept 30 quarter declared at $0.025 $0.10 $100 Quarterly Dividend per Share $0.08 $80 WTI Average Oil Price $0.06 $60 $0.04 $40 $0.02 $20 $0.00 $- Common Stock Dividends WTI Oil Prices (Qtr Avg) Cumulative Payout Dec 2013 thru June 2020

$70M (or $2.13/share)

Note: WTI prices are from Bloomberg 17 17 Eight Years of High Growth NYSE American: EPM $50 +13.4% CAGR $45 FY2012 to FY2019 $40 $35 Millions $30 $25 $ in +19.2% CAGR $20 FY2012 to FY2019 $15 $10 $5 $0 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016(1) FY2017 FY2018(2) FY2019 FYTD2020(3) Revenues Adjusted Net Income Adjustments to Net Income:(1) Net income shown is reduced by $21M for the tax-adjusted litigation settlement and insurance proceeds of $29.2M, and (2) Net income shown is reduced by $6.1M for a one-time tax benefit, (3) net income is reduced by $2.8M for EOR tax benefit. Note: FY2019 excludes the Hamilton Dome acquisition, closed in November 2019. CAGR is compounded annual growth rate. 18 18 Returning Over 50% of Cash Flow NYSE American: EPM $ in Millions $30 Cash Flow From Operations $25 $20 28% 18% $15 18% $10 59% 56% $5 101% 23% 16% $0 -19% -$5 FY2018 FY2019 FYTD 2020 Cash Retained Returned to Shareholders Capex Where is our operational cash flow going? Dividends to shareholders

Retained cash to redeploy into acquisitions or future dividends

Disciplined maintenance capital expenditures to support production levels well into the future Note: Cash returned to shareholders includes common stock dividends paid and common shares repurchased 19 19 High Margins Through the Cycle NYSE American: EPM $ per BOE $70 $60 $50 $40 $30 $20 $10 $0 Delhi Field Revenue and Margin per BOE 69% 68% 71% 65% 65% 69% FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FYTD 2020 LOE CO2 Field Margin Notes: LOEs are Lease Operating Expenses Field margin is a non-GAAP measure, calculated here as realized revenue per BOE less LOE and CO2 costs per BOE. 20 20 Highly Developed Resource Base NYSE American: EPM FY2020 Proved Reserves: 10.2 million Barrels BOE 82% Developed 17% 65% 16% 2% Developed Oil Developed NGLs Undeveloped Oil Undeveloped NGLs FY2020 Probable Reserves: FY2020 Possible Reserves: 3.3 million Barrels BOE 3.1 million Barrels BOE 86% Developed 20% Key Metrics Addition of Probable and Possible Reserves significantly increases the reserve base

Proved Reserves are based on 14.0% incremental CO 2 recovery

recovery Probable 1 and Possible 1 Reserves are based on improved recovery rates

and Possible Reserves are based on improved recovery rates Remaining PUD costs for Phase V are ~$8.6M (net), or ~$6.35/BOE

Minimal capex (~$1.2mm Net) is required for probable and possible reserves at Delhi 73%16% 66%14% 11% 89% Developed Notes: Reserves as of June 30, 2020. 1 Probable and Possible reserves involve considerably more risk of recovery than proved reserves - see cautionary note on page 2 21 21 Delhi Reserves NYSE American: EPM 20% 18% 3P 18.0% 16% 2P 16.4% (%OOIP) 14% 1P 14.0% 12% 10% Recovered 8% 6% Oil 4% 2% 0% 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 CO2 Injected (Hydrocarbon Pore Volume) Total Delhi Field 2020 YE PROV 2020 YE PROB 2020 YE POSS 2P & 3P reserves based on higher recovery factors 22 22 Solid Financial Position NYSE American: EPM Balance Sheet as of 3Q20 Income Statement as of 3Q20 Cash $ 20,693 O&G Revenues $ 26,246 Other Current Assets 5,526 Lease Operating Expenses 11,220 Property and Equipment, net 67,688 DD&A and Accretion 4,310 Other Assets 312 G&A Expenses 4,240 Total Assets $ 94,219 Income from Operations $ 6,476 Current Liabilities $ 3,109 Other (Income) (72) Long-term Debt 0 Income Tax (Benefit) (1,720) Deferred Taxes, ARO, Other 14,190 Net Income $ 8,268 Stockholders' equity 76,920 Earnings per Share (fully diluted) $ 0.25 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 94,219 Note: The Hamilton Dome field financials are included for five months of ownership to date. Note: Dollars are in thousands, excluding Earnings per share. 23 23 Hedging Position NYSE American: EPM EPM does not typically place hedges on commodity prices. (EPM's last hedge was in 2015) Evolution's primary asset (Delhi Field) already has a natural hedge in

place with the largest cost of production, purchased CO 2 , which is tied directly to the price of oil. In April 2020, the Company entered NYMEX WTI oil swaps covering ~42,000 barrels per month from April 2020 to December 2020 at a fixed swap price of $32.00 per barrel. The Company's sole purpose of these hedges is to protect the balance sheet with a short-term defensive hedge as we faced extreme volatility in oil prices as well as a global pandemic and economic slowdown. 24 24 Seasoned Leadership NYSE American: EPM Management Team Jason Brown | President & CEO, Founder of LongBow Energy, Co-founder of Halcon Resources, RBC Richardson Barr, Petrohawk David Joe | Senior Vice President & CFO, UNOCAL Corp. Board of Directors Robert Herlin | Evolution Petroleum Chairman & Co-founder Edward DiPaolo | Halliburton, Duff & Phelps William Dozier | Vintage Petroleum, Santa Fe Minerals & Amoco Kelly Loyd | JVL Advisors, LLC1, RBC Capital Marran Ogilvie | Lehman Brothers, Ferro Corp, LSB Industries Leadership holds ~8% of the Company Note: 1. Insider holdings cited do not include those of JVL Advisors' funds not managed by Mr. Loyd 25 25 Investment Highlights NYSE American: EPM High Quality, Low Risk, Long-lived Asset Base

Long-lived Asset Base Low production decline and positive cash flow; 20+ years remaining life,100% Oil and NGLs Delhi Field potential by extending CO 2 flood to other reservoirs utilizing existing facilities

Attractive Dividend Supports Total Shareholder Return

27 consecutive quarters of dividends paid - currently 3.5% yield at $0.10/share annually

Consistent Track Record of Profitability

8 consecutive years of positive net income

Solid Financial Position

Cash: $20.2M Zero Debt & Untapped $27M Credit Facility

Executing a Disciplined Growth Plan

Closed Hamilton Dome field acquisition on November 1, 2019 Positioned to execute future acquisitions with conservative leverage and available cash

26 26 Contact Information NYSE American: EPM Thank you for your interest in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE: EPM) Company Contacts: Jason Brown | (713) 935-0122 | jbrown@evolutionpetroleum.com David Joe | (713) 935-0122 | djoe@evolutionpetroleum.com Investor Relations Contacts: Three Part Advisors Steven Hooser | (214) 872-2710 | shooser@threepa.com Phillip Kupper | (817) 778-8339 | pkupper@threepa.com 27 27 Attachments Original document

