EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP    EPM

EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP

(EPM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 08/24 08:52:50 pm
2.6400 USD   -4.35%
2.6400 USD   -4.35%
02:13pEVOLUTION PETROLEUM : Crporation August 2020 Presentation
PU
08/21EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06/22EVOLUTION PETROLEUM : June 2020
PU
Evolution Petroleum : Crporation August 2020 Presentation

08/24/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

Jason Brown

President & Chief Executive Officer

August 2020

Disclaimer

NYSE American: EPM

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may relate to capital expenditures, drilling and exploitation activities, production efforts and sales volumes, Proved, Probable, and Possible reserves, operating and administrative costs, future operating or financial results, cash flow and anticipated liquidity, business strategy and potential property acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as "estimated", "projected", "potential", "anticipated", "forecasted" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to have been correct. These statements are based on our current plans and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as further outlined in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Therefore, the actual results may differ materially from the expectations, estimates or assumptions expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statement and we undertake no obligation to update these estimates for events after this presentation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Oil and Gas Reserves

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules allow oil and gas companies to disclose not only Proved reserves, but also Probable and Possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions of such terms. We disclose Proved, Probable and Possible reserves in our filings with the SEC and this presentation. Estimates of Probable and Possible reserves are by their nature more speculative than estimates of Proved reserves and are subject to greater uncertainties, and accordingly the likelihood of recovering those reserves is subject to substantially greater risk. Our reserves as of June 30, 2020 were estimated by DeGolyer and MacNaughton, an independent petroleum engineering firm.

2

Company Overview

NYSE American: EPM

High Quality Long-Lived Assets

Overview

Company History

Evolution Petroleum Founding

2003

Delhi Field Acquisition

September 2003

Hamilton Dome Acquisition

November 2019

New York Stock Exchange

EPM

Shares Outstanding

33.0M

Share Price (8/13/2020)

$2.84

Market Capitalization (8/13/2020)

$94M

Common Dividend (Annualized Rate)

$0.10 per share

Dividend Yield (8/13/2020)

3.5%

EPM Net Liquids Production (03/31/2020)

~2,100 BOEPD

Proved Reserves1 (6/30/2020)

10.2 MMBOE (82% dev)

Probable Reserves (6/30/2020)

3.3 MMBOE (86% dev)

Possible Reserves (6/30/2020)

3.1 MMBOE (89% dev)

Cash (8/1/2020)

$20.2M

Debt ($27M available capacity)

$0.0

3

Note: 1 Reserves from June 30, 2020 Fiscal Year End Reserves Report; includes Hamilton Dome

Investment Highlights

NYSE American: EPM

  • High Quality, Low Risk, Long-lived Asset Base
    • Low production decline and positive cash flow; 20+ years remaining life,100% Oil and NGLs
    • Delhi Field potential by extending CO2 flood to other reservoirs utilizing existing facilities
  • Attractive Dividend Supports Total Shareholder Return
    • 27 consecutive quarters of dividends paid - currently 3.5% yield at $0.10/share annually
  • Consistent Track Record of Profitability
    • 8 consecutive years of positive net income
  • Solid Financial Position
    • Cash: $20.2M
    • Zero Debt & Untapped $27M Credit Facility
  • Executing a Disciplined Growth Plan
    • Closed Hamilton Dome field acquisition on November 1, 2019
    • Positioned to execute future acquisitions with conservative leverage and available cash

4 4

Disciplined Growth: M&A Strategy

NYSE American: EPM

  • Long-livedreserves with value dominated by proved developed producing cash flow
  • Appropriate for the size and capabilities of Evolution
  • Assets in locations with reasonable market access and a stable regulatory environment
  • Focus on assets that have:
    • Low ongoing capital investment
    • Short or intermediate runway to incremental cash flow
    • Efficient and economic at existing scale of development
    • Not dependent on near term commodity price improvement
        • Accretive to Cash Flow and Value
      • Supportive of Company's Dividend Strategy

5 5

Our Response to COVID-19

NYSE American: EPM

  • Entered into protective near-term hedges for a significant portion of our oil production in 2020.
  • Temporarily lowered annual dividend payout by 75%, while maintaining a yield of ~3.5%.
  • Initiated dialogue with operators to temporarily curtail and shut-in uneconomic wells.
  • Worked with operators to defer and minimize capital expenditures and workover expense spending.
  • Completed review of G&A expenses and reduced non- essential spending.
  • Transitioned seamlessly to work from home for all employees and contractors without downtime.

6 6

Delhi Field

7

Low Decline CO2 Flood

NYSE American: EPM

Delhi NGL Plant

Delhi Field EOR CO2 Flood

  • ~6,000 Gross BOE per day
  • ~85% Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) oil, connected by pipeline to market
  • Rich mix of heavier NGLs, or 60% C4 + C5

Exceptional Resource

NYSE American: EPM

Delhi Field Enhanced Oil Recovery ("EOR") Project

2010

2009 2012-13

Town of Delhi

Phase V

Phase IV

Phase I

Phase II

Unquantified

Phase III

Unquantified future expansion in

Future

Proved

Expansion

2018

downdip thinner reservoirs & eastern

2015-17

Undeveloped

phase - dependent on oil price

PUD Infill

("PUD")

2011

Infill Drilling in

Program

Phases I & II

Exceptional Resource

  • 418 MMBO of gross original oil in place
  • Third party reserve report demonstrates remaining field life of over 20 years
  • Over 13,600 gross acres in units held by production

Key Advantages

  • No Louisiana oil severance taxes (at 12.5%) until payout
  • Oil transported by pipeline from field - no current capacity constraints
  • Delhi crude price based on LLS pricing (historically a premium to WTI)

9

Minimal Ongoing Capital Expenditures

NYSE American: EPM

$'s in 000's

$8,000

$7,000

$6,000

$5,000

$4,000

$3,000

$2,000

$1,000

$0

Delhi Field Net Capital Expenditures

$5,359

$5,430

$5,200

$2,292 $2,397

$1,300

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FYTD2020

Well Integrity

Field Enhancement

Facilities/Other

New Drilling

  • Delhi Capex averaged only 11% of revenue over the last 5+ fiscal years

Note: Excludes NGL Plant net capital expenditure of ~$27M.

10 10

Hamilton Dome Field

11

Long-Life Low Decline Oil Acquisition

NYSE American: EPM

Conventional Oil Hamilton Dome Field

Key Advantages

Hamilton Dome Field

23.51% Non-operated working interest and

19.70% revenue interest (83.79% revenue

interest to 8/8ths)

Long life reserves - premier field having

produced over 160 MMBO over 100 years

100% Oil production - averaging low single-digit

decline rates

Top tier operator - Merit Energy will continue to

operate this field as they have for 20+ years

Location

  • Geographically located in NW Wyoming about twenty miles northwest of Thermopolis in Hot Springs County.
  • Geologically located in the SW part of the Big Horn Basin producing primarily from the Tensleep and Phosphoria reservoirs from approximately 3,000' deep.

12 12

Hamilton Dome Historical Net Production

NYSE American: EPM

Hamilton Dome Historical Production Net to Acquired

Interest

10,000

~3.4% Yearly

Decline Since 1974

per Day

1,000

BOE

~0.8% Decline

Since 2016

100

1983

2003

1974

1975

1976

1978

1979

1981

1982

1985

1986

1988

1989

1991

1992

1993

1995

1996

1998

1999

2000

2002

2005

2006

2008

2009

2010

2012

2013

2015

2016

2017

2019

Series2

Note: Declines are per annum.

13 13

Company Performance

14

Low Decline and Acquisitive Growth

NYSE American: EPM

BOE per Day

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

EPM Historical Net Production

Acquisition of

Hamilton Dome

Planned facility

downtime

500

Working interest

reversion

0

Mar-13Jun-13Sep-13Dec-13Mar-14Jun-14Sep-14Dec-14Mar-15Jun-15Sep-15Dec-15

Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Delhi Field

Including Hamilton Dome

Note: The Hamilton Dome acquisition closed on November 1, 2019 with an effective date of October 1, 2019

15 15

Non-Operated Interests

NYSE American: EPM

Delhi Field Interests

Metric

Costs

Revenues

Working Interest

23.9%

19.0%

Royalty Interests

-

7.2%

Combined Interests

23.9%

26.2%

Hamilton Dome Field Interests

Metric

Costs

Revenues

Working Interest

23.5%

19.7%

Royalty Interests

-

-

Combined Interests

23.5%

19.7%

16 16

Dependable Dividend Payment

NYSE American: EPM

$0.12

$120

Dividend for Sept 30 quarter declared at $0.025

$0.10

$100

Quarterly Dividend per Share

$0.08

$80

WTI Average Oil Price

$0.06

$60

$0.04

$40

$0.02

$20

$0.00

$-

Common Stock Dividends

WTI Oil Prices (Qtr Avg)

  • Cumulative Payout Dec 2013 thru June 2020
    • $70M (or $2.13/share)

Note: WTI prices are from Bloomberg

17 17

Eight Years of High Growth

NYSE American: EPM

$50

+13.4% CAGR

$45

FY2012 to FY2019

$40

$35

Millions

$30

$25

$ in

+19.2% CAGR

$20

FY2012 to FY2019

$15

$10

$5

$0

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016(1)

FY2017

FY2018(2)

FY2019

FYTD2020(3)

Revenues

Adjusted Net Income

Adjustments to Net Income:(1) Net income shown is reduced by $21M for the tax-adjusted litigation settlement and insurance proceeds of $29.2M, and (2) Net income shown is reduced by $6.1M for a one-time tax benefit, (3) net income is reduced by $2.8M for EOR tax benefit.

Note: FY2019 excludes the Hamilton Dome acquisition, closed in November 2019. CAGR is compounded

annual growth rate.

18 18

Returning Over 50% of Cash Flow

NYSE American: EPM

$ in Millions

$30 Cash Flow From Operations

$25

$20

28%

18%

$15

18%

$10

59%

56%

$5

101%

23%

16%

$0

-19%

-$5

FY2018

FY2019

FYTD 2020

Cash Retained

Returned to Shareholders

Capex

Where is our operational

cash flow going?

  • Dividends to shareholders
  • Retained cash to redeploy into acquisitions or future dividends
  • Disciplined maintenance capital expenditures to support production levels well into the future

Note: Cash returned to shareholders includes common stock dividends paid and common shares repurchased

19 19

High Margins Through the Cycle

NYSE American: EPM

$ per BOE

$70

$60

$50

$40

$30

$20

$10

$0

Delhi Field Revenue and Margin per BOE

69%

68%

71%

65%

65%

69%

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FYTD 2020

LOE

CO2

Field Margin

Notes: LOEs are Lease Operating Expenses

Field margin is a non-GAAP measure, calculated here as realized revenue per BOE less LOE and CO2 costs per BOE.

20 20

Highly Developed Resource Base

NYSE American: EPM

FY2020 Proved Reserves: 10.2 million Barrels BOE

82% Developed

17%

65%

16%

2%

Developed Oil Developed NGLs

Undeveloped Oil Undeveloped NGLs

FY2020 Probable Reserves:

FY2020 Possible Reserves:

3.3 million Barrels BOE

3.1 million Barrels BOE

86% Developed

20%

Key Metrics

  • Addition of Probable and Possible Reserves significantly increases the reserve base
  • Proved Reserves are based on 14.0% incremental CO2 recovery
  • Probable1 and Possible1 Reserves are based on improved recovery rates
  • Remaining PUD costs for Phase V are ~$8.6M (net), or ~$6.35/BOE
  • Minimal capex (~$1.2mm Net) is required for probable and possible reserves at Delhi

73%16%

66%14%

11%

89% Developed

Notes: Reserves as of June 30, 2020.

1 Probable and Possible reserves involve considerably more risk of recovery than proved reserves - see cautionary note on page 2

21 21

Delhi Reserves

NYSE American: EPM

20%

18%

3P 18.0%

16%

2P 16.4%

(%OOIP)

14%

1P 14.0%

12%

10%

Recovered

8%

6%

Oil

4%

2%

0%

0.0

1.0

2.0

3.0

4.0

5.0

CO2 Injected (Hydrocarbon Pore Volume)

Total Delhi Field

2020 YE PROV

2020 YE PROB

2020 YE POSS

  • 2P & 3P reserves based on higher recovery factors

22 22

Solid Financial Position

NYSE American: EPM

Balance Sheet as of 3Q20

Income Statement as of 3Q20

Cash

$ 20,693

O&G Revenues

$ 26,246

Other Current Assets

5,526

Lease Operating Expenses

11,220

Property and Equipment, net

67,688

DD&A and Accretion

4,310

Other Assets

312

G&A Expenses

4,240

Total Assets

$ 94,219

Income from Operations

$ 6,476

Current Liabilities

$ 3,109

Other (Income)

(72)

Long-term Debt

0

Income Tax (Benefit)

(1,720)

Deferred Taxes, ARO, Other

14,190

Net Income

$ 8,268

Stockholders' equity

76,920

Earnings per Share (fully diluted)

$ 0.25

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 94,219

Note: The Hamilton Dome field financials are included

for five months of ownership to date.

Note: Dollars are in thousands, excluding Earnings per share.

23 23

Hedging Position

NYSE American: EPM

EPM does not typically place hedges on commodity prices. (EPM's last hedge was in 2015)

  • Evolution's primary asset (Delhi Field) already has a natural hedge in
    place with the largest cost of production, purchased CO2, which is tied directly to the price of oil.

In April 2020, the Company entered NYMEX WTI oil swaps covering ~42,000 barrels per month from April 2020 to December 2020 at a fixed swap price of $32.00 per barrel.

  • The Company's sole purpose of these hedges is to protect the balance sheet with a short-term defensive hedge as we faced extreme volatility in oil prices as well as a global pandemic and economic slowdown.

24 24

Seasoned Leadership

NYSE American: EPM

Management Team

Jason Brown | President & CEO, Founder of LongBow Energy, Co-founder of Halcon Resources, RBC Richardson Barr, Petrohawk

David Joe | Senior Vice President & CFO, UNOCAL Corp.

Board of Directors

Robert Herlin | Evolution Petroleum Chairman & Co-founder

Edward DiPaolo | Halliburton, Duff & Phelps

William Dozier | Vintage Petroleum, Santa Fe Minerals & Amoco

Kelly Loyd | JVL Advisors, LLC1, RBC Capital

Marran Ogilvie | Lehman Brothers, Ferro Corp, LSB Industries

  • Leadership holds ~8% of the Company

Note: 1. Insider holdings cited do not include those of JVL Advisors' funds not managed by Mr. Loyd

25 25

Investment Highlights

NYSE American: EPM

  • High Quality, Low Risk, Long-lived Asset Base
    • Low production decline and positive cash flow; 20+ years remaining life,100% Oil and NGLs
    • Delhi Field potential by extending CO2 flood to other reservoirs utilizing existing facilities
  • Attractive Dividend Supports Total Shareholder Return
    • 27 consecutive quarters of dividends paid - currently 3.5% yield at $0.10/share annually
  • Consistent Track Record of Profitability
    • 8 consecutive years of positive net income
  • Solid Financial Position
    • Cash: $20.2M
    • Zero Debt & Untapped $27M Credit Facility
  • Executing a Disciplined Growth Plan
    • Closed Hamilton Dome field acquisition on November 1, 2019
    • Positioned to execute future acquisitions with conservative leverage and available cash

26 26

Contact Information

NYSE American: EPM

Thank you for your interest in

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE: EPM)

Company Contacts:

Jason Brown | (713) 935-0122 | jbrown@evolutionpetroleum.com

David Joe | (713) 935-0122 | djoe@evolutionpetroleum.com

Investor Relations Contacts: Three Part Advisors

Steven Hooser | (214) 872-2710 | shooser@threepa.com

Phillip Kupper | (817) 778-8339 | pkupper@threepa.com

27 27

Disclaimer

Evolution Petroleum Corporation published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 18:12:48 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
