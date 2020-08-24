Evolution Petroleum : Crporation August 2020 Presentation
08/24/2020 | 02:13pm EDT
Jason Brown
President & Chief Executive Officer
August 2020
Disclaimer
NYSE American: EPM
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may relate to capital expenditures, drilling and exploitation activities, production efforts and sales volumes, Proved, Probable, and Possible reserves, operating and administrative costs, future operating or financial results, cash flow and anticipated liquidity, business strategy and potential property acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as "estimated", "projected", "potential", "anticipated", "forecasted" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to have been correct. These statements are based on our current plans and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as further outlined in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Therefore, the actual results may differ materially from the expectations, estimates or assumptions expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statement and we undertake no obligation to update these estimates for events after this presentation.
Cautionary Note Regarding Oil and Gas Reserves
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules allow oil and gas companies to disclose not only Proved reserves, but also Probable and Possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions of such terms. We disclose Proved, Probable and Possible reserves in our filings with the SEC and this presentation. Estimates of Probable and Possible reserves are by their nature more speculative than estimates of Proved reserves and are subject to greater uncertainties, and accordingly the likelihood of recovering those reserves is subject to substantially greater risk. Our reserves as of June 30, 2020 were estimated by DeGolyer and MacNaughton, an independent petroleum engineering firm.
Company Overview
NYSE American: EPM
High Quality Long-Lived Assets
Overview
Company History
Evolution Petroleum Founding
2003
Delhi Field Acquisition
September 2003
Hamilton Dome Acquisition
November 2019
New York Stock Exchange
EPM
Shares Outstanding
33.0M
Share Price (8/13/2020)
$2.84
Market Capitalization (8/13/2020)
$94M
Common Dividend (Annualized Rate)
$0.10 per share
Dividend Yield (8/13/2020)
3.5%
EPM Net Liquids Production (03/31/2020)
~2,100 BOEPD
Proved Reserves1(6/30/2020)
10.2 MMBOE (82% dev)
Probable Reserves (6/30/2020)
3.3 MMBOE (86% dev)
Possible Reserves (6/30/2020)
3.1 MMBOE (89% dev)
Cash (8/1/2020)
$20.2M
Debt ($27M available capacity)
$0.0
Note: 1 Reserves from June 30, 2020 Fiscal Year End Reserves Report; includes Hamilton Dome
Investment Highlights
NYSE American: EPM
High Quality, Low Risk, Long-lived Asset Base
Low production decline and positive cash flow; 20+ years remaining life,100% Oil and NGLs
Delhi Field potential by extending CO2 flood to other reservoirs utilizing existing facilities
Attractive Dividend Supports Total Shareholder Return
27 consecutive quarters of dividends paid - currently 3.5% yield at $0.10/share annually
Consistent Track Record of Profitability
8 consecutive years of positive net income
Solid Financial Position
Cash: $20.2M
Zero Debt & Untapped $27M Credit Facility
Executing a Disciplined Growth Plan
Closed Hamilton Dome field acquisition on November 1, 2019
Positioned to execute future acquisitions with conservative leverage and available cash
Disciplined Growth: M&A Strategy
NYSE American: EPM
Long-livedreserves with value dominated by proved developed producing cash flow
Appropriate for the size and capabilities of Evolution
Assets in locations with reasonable market access and a stable regulatory environment
Focus on assets that have:
Low ongoing capital investment
Short or intermediate runway to incremental cash flow
Efficient and economic at existing scale of development
Not dependent on near term commodity price improvement
Accretive to Cash Flow and Value
Supportive of Company's Dividend Strategy
Our Response to COVID-19
NYSE American: EPM
Entered into protective near-term hedges for a significant portion of our oil production in 2020.
Temporarily lowered annual dividend payout by 75%, while maintaining a yield of ~3.5%.
Initiated dialogue with operators to temporarily curtail and shut-in uneconomic wells.
Worked with operators to defer and minimize capital expenditures and workover expense spending.
Completed review of G&A expenses and reduced non- essential spending.
Transitioned seamlessly to work from home for all employees and contractors without downtime.
Delhi Field
7
Low Decline CO2 Flood
NYSE American: EPM
Delhi NGL Plant
Delhi Field EOR CO2 Flood
~6,000 Gross BOE per day
~85% Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) oil, connected by pipeline to market
Rich mix of heavier NGLs, or 60% C4 + C5
Exceptional Resource
NYSE American: EPM
Delhi Field Enhanced Oil Recovery ("EOR") Project
2010
2009 2012-13
Town of Delhi
Phase V
Phase IV
Phase I
Phase II
Unquantified
Phase III
Unquantified future expansion in
Future
Proved
Expansion
2018
downdip thinner reservoirs & eastern
2015-17
Undeveloped
phase - dependent on oil price
PUD Infill
("PUD")
2011
Infill Drilling in
Program
Phases I & II
Exceptional Resource
418 MMBO of gross original oil in place
Third party reserve report demonstrates remaining field life of over 20 years
Over 13,600 gross acres in units held by production
Key Advantages
No Louisiana oil severance taxes (at 12.5%) until payout
Oil transported by pipeline from field - no current capacity constraints
Delhi crude price based on LLS pricing (historically a premium to WTI)
Minimal Ongoing Capital Expenditures
NYSE American: EPM
$'s in 000's
$8,000
$7,000
$6,000
$5,000
$4,000
$3,000
$2,000
$1,000
$0
Delhi Field Net Capital Expenditures
$5,359
$5,430
$5,200
$2,292 $2,397
$1,300
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FYTD2020
Well Integrity
Field Enhancement
Facilities/Other
New Drilling
Delhi Capex averaged only 11% of revenue over the last 5+ fiscal years
Note: Excludes NGL Plant net capital expenditure of ~$27M.
Hamilton Dome Field
11
Long-Life Low Decline Oil Acquisition
NYSE American: EPM
Conventional Oil Hamilton Dome Field
Key Advantages
Hamilton Dome Field
▪
23.51% Non-operated working interest and
19.70% revenue interest (83.79% revenue
interest to 8/8ths)
▪ Long life reserves - premier field having
produced over 160 MMBO over 100 years
▪ 100% Oil production - averaging low single-digit
decline rates
▪ Top tier operator - Merit Energy will continue to
operate this field as they have for 20+ years
Location
Geographically located in NW Wyoming about twenty miles northwest of Thermopolis in Hot Springs County.
Geologically located in the SW part of the Big Horn Basin producing primarily from the Tensleep and Phosphoria reservoirs from approximately 3,000' deep.
12 12
Hamilton Dome Historical Net Production
NYSE American: EPM
Hamilton Dome Historical Production Net to Acquired
Note: The Hamilton Dome acquisition closed on November 1, 2019 with an effective date of October 1, 2019
Non-Operated Interests
NYSE American: EPM
Delhi Field Interests
Metric
Costs
Revenues
Working Interest
23.9%
19.0%
Royalty Interests
-
7.2%
Combined Interests
23.9%
26.2%
Hamilton Dome Field Interests
Metric
Costs
Revenues
Working Interest
23.5%
19.7%
Royalty Interests
-
-
Combined Interests
23.5%
19.7%
Dependable Dividend Payment
NYSE American: EPM
$0.12
$120
Dividend for Sept 30 quarter declared at $0.025
$0.10
$100
Quarterly Dividend per Share
$0.08
$80
WTI Average Oil Price
$0.06
$60
$0.04
$40
$0.02
$20
$0.00
$-
Common Stock Dividends
WTI Oil Prices (Qtr Avg)
Cumulative Payout Dec 2013 thru June 2020
$70M (or $2.13/share)
Note: WTI prices are from Bloomberg
Eight Years of High Growth
NYSE American: EPM
$50
+13.4% CAGR
$45
FY2012 to FY2019
$40
$35
Millions
$30
$25
$ in
+19.2% CAGR
$20
FY2012 to FY2019
$15
$10
$5
$0
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016(1)
FY2017
FY2018(2)
FY2019
FYTD2020(3)
Revenues
Adjusted Net Income
Adjustments to Net Income:(1) Net income shown is reduced by $21M for the tax-adjusted litigation settlement and insurance proceeds of $29.2M, and (2) Net income shown is reduced by $6.1M for a one-time tax benefit, (3) net income is reduced by $2.8M for EOR tax benefit.
Note: FY2019 excludes the Hamilton Dome acquisition, closed in November 2019. CAGR is compounded
annual growth rate.
Returning Over 50% of Cash Flow
NYSE American: EPM
$ in Millions
$30 Cash Flow From Operations
$25
$20
28%
18%
$15
18%
$10
59%
56%
$5
101%
23%
16%
$0
-19%
-$5
FY2018
FY2019
FYTD 2020
Cash Retained
Returned to Shareholders
Capex
Where is our operational
cash flow going?
Dividends to shareholders
Retained cash to redeploy into acquisitions or future dividends
Disciplined maintenance capital expenditures to support production levels well into the future
Note: Cash returned to shareholders includes common stock dividends paid and common shares repurchased
High Margins Through the Cycle
NYSE American: EPM
$ per BOE
$70
$60
$50
$40
$30
$20
$10
$0
Delhi Field Revenue and Margin per BOE
69%
68%
71%
65%
65%
69%
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FYTD 2020
LOE
CO2
Field Margin
Notes: LOEs are Lease Operating Expenses
Field margin is a non-GAAP measure, calculated here as realized revenue per BOE less LOE and CO2 costs per BOE.
Highly Developed Resource Base
NYSE American: EPM
FY2020 Proved Reserves: 10.2 million Barrels BOE
82% Developed
17%
65%
16%
2%
Developed Oil Developed NGLs
Undeveloped Oil Undeveloped NGLs
FY2020 Probable Reserves:
FY2020 Possible Reserves:
3.3 million Barrels BOE
3.1 million Barrels BOE
86% Developed
20%
Key Metrics
Addition of Probable and Possible Reserves significantly increases the reserve base
Proved Reserves are based on 14.0% incremental CO2 recovery
Probable1 and Possible1 Reserves are based on improved recovery rates
Remaining PUD costs for Phase V are ~$8.6M (net), or ~$6.35/BOE
Minimal capex (~$1.2mm Net) is required for probable and possible reserves at Delhi
73%16%
66%14%
11%
89% Developed
Notes: Reserves as of June 30, 2020.
1 Probable and Possible reserves involve considerably more risk of recovery than proved reserves - see cautionary note on page 2
Delhi Reserves
NYSE American: EPM
20%
18%
3P 18.0%
16%
2P 16.4%
(%OOIP)
14%
1P 14.0%
12%
10%
Recovered
8%
6%
Oil
4%
2%
0%
0.0
1.0
2.0
3.0
4.0
5.0
CO2 Injected (Hydrocarbon Pore Volume)
Total Delhi Field
2020 YE PROV
2020 YE PROB
2020 YE POSS
2P & 3P reserves based on higher recovery factors
Solid Financial Position
NYSE American: EPM
Balance Sheet as of 3Q20
Income Statement as of 3Q20
Cash
$ 20,693
O&G Revenues
$ 26,246
Other Current Assets
5,526
Lease Operating Expenses
11,220
Property and Equipment, net
67,688
DD&A and Accretion
4,310
Other Assets
312
G&A Expenses
4,240
Total Assets
$ 94,219
Income from Operations
$ 6,476
Current Liabilities
$ 3,109
Other (Income)
(72)
Long-term Debt
0
Income Tax (Benefit)
(1,720)
Deferred Taxes, ARO, Other
14,190
Net Income
$ 8,268
Stockholders' equity
76,920
Earnings per Share (fully diluted)
$ 0.25
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 94,219
Note: The Hamilton Dome field financials are included
for five months of ownership to date.
Note: Dollars are in thousands, excluding Earnings per share.
Hedging Position
NYSE American: EPM
EPM does not typically place hedges on commodity prices. (EPM's last hedge was in 2015)
Evolution's primary asset (Delhi Field) already has a natural hedge in
place with the largest cost of production, purchased CO2, which is tied directly to the price of oil.
In April 2020, the Company entered NYMEX WTI oil swaps covering ~42,000 barrels per month from April 2020 to December 2020 at a fixed swap price of $32.00 per barrel.
The Company's sole purpose of these hedges is to protect the balance sheet with a short-term defensive hedge as we faced extreme volatility in oil prices as well as a global pandemic and economic slowdown.
Seasoned Leadership
NYSE American: EPM
Management Team
Jason Brown| President & CEO, Founder of LongBow Energy, Co-founder of Halcon Resources, RBC Richardson Barr, Petrohawk
David Joe | Senior Vice President & CFO, UNOCAL Corp.
Board of Directors
Robert Herlin | Evolution Petroleum Chairman & Co-founder
Edward DiPaolo | Halliburton, Duff & Phelps
William Dozier | Vintage Petroleum, Santa Fe Minerals & Amoco
