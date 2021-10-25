Log in
    EPM   US30049A1079

EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(EPM)
Evolution Petroleum : Announces First Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call

10/25/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2021 (its first fiscal quarter of 2022), after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. An investor conference call to review the results will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central). The call will be hosted by Jason Brown, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Stash, Chief Financial Officer. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: November 10, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central)

Call: Provide access code of 750105 after dialing:

888-506-0062 (Toll free United States & Canada)

973-528-0011 (International)

To listen live via webcast, click the link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2188/43337 or go to the Company's website at www.evolutionpetroleum.com. An audio replay will be available on Evolution's website following the call. An audio replay will also be available two hours after the end of the conference call through December 10, 2021 and will be accessible by dialing 877-481-4010 (Toll free United States & Canada); 919-882-2331 (International) with the replay pin number of 43337.

About Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and natural gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our largest assets are our interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field, our interest in a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome field, and our recently acquired interests in the Barnett Shale in Texas. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

Company Contacts
Jason Brown, President & CEO
Ryan Stash, SVP & CFO
(713) 935-0122
JBrown@evolutionpetroleum.com
RStash@evolutionpetroleum.com

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669597/Evolution-Petroleum-Announces-First-Fiscal-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Release-Conference-Call

Disclaimer

Evolution Petroleum Corporation published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 20:45:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
