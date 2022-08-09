Log in
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
6.600 USD   +7.49%
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM : August 2022 EnerCom Presentation
08/08EVOLUTION PETROLEUM : Announces 55% Increase in Proved Reserves for Fiscal Year-End 2022 and Provides Operational and Balance Sheet Update - Form 8-K
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Evolution Petroleum Corporation - Special Call
Evolution Petroleum : August 2022 EnerCom Presentation

08/09/2022 | 12:36am EDT
Wyoming

Investor Presentation

EnerCom Denver | August 2022

Disclaimers

This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for any shares in the Company in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include any statement that is not a current or historical fact. Such statements include those relating to drilling locations and potential drilling activities; potential acquisitions; potential proved, probable and possible reserves; future operating or financial results; cash flow and anticipated liquidity; business strategy; future dividend policies and other matters. These forward-looking statements may generally, but not always, be identified by words such as "may", "expected", "estimated", "projected", "potential", "anticipated", "forecasted" or other words indicating future events or outcomes. Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as further outlined in the "Risk Factors" found in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, estimates or assumptions expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statement, and we caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Oil and Gas Reserves

Current SEC rules regarding oil and gas reserves information allow oil and gas companies to disclose in filings with the SEC not only proved reserves, but also probable and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions of such terms. We disclose only proved reserves in our filings with the SEC, but do disclose probable and possible reserves in this presentation. Our reserves as of June 30, 2022, were estimated by our independent petroleum engineering firms, DeGolyer & MacNaughton and Netherland Sewell & Associates. Estimates of probable and possible reserves are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved reserves and are subject to greater uncertainties, and accordingly the likelihood of recovering those reserves is subject to substantially greater risk. We also disclose proved and unproved drilling locations in this presentation. Actual locations drilled and quantities that may be ultimately recovered may differ substantially from these estimates. There is no commitment by the Company to drill any of the drilling locations that have been attributed these quantities. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of the Company's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the decisions of the operators of our properties, availability of capital, drilling and production costs, availability of drilling and completion services and equipment, drilling results, agreement terminations, regulatory approvals and actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates. Estimates of reserves may change significantly as development of the Company's oil and gas assets provides additional data.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess our operating performance as compared to that of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical costs basis. It is also used to assess our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Our Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A), stock-based compensation, other amortization and accretion, ceiling test impairment and other impairments, unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, and other non-cash expense (income) items.

PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the present value of estimated future cash inflows from provided oil and natural gas reserves, less future development costs and future production costs and severance taxes, discounted at 10% per annum to reflect the timing of future cash flows. PV-10 is a supplemental financial measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess reserves on a pre-tax basis since the estimated amounts and timing of future income tax expense can be unique and vary between oil and natural gas companies. PV-10 should not be considered as an alternate to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows as calculated under GAAP. The Company believes PV-10 is relevant and useful to our investors as a supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV10 can be used within the industry and by creditors and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

2

N Y S E A m e r i c a n : E P M

Company Overview

NYSE American

EPM

Shares Outstanding (5/9/2022)

33.74 MM

Share Price (8/2/2022)

$6.53

52 Week Range (8/2/2022)

$3.60-$8.17

Market Cap (8/2/2022)

$220.3 MM

Common Dividend (4Q 2022)

$0.40 per share (annualized)

Dividend Yield (8/2/2022)

6.1% (annualized)

Cash Returned to Shareholders(1)

$2.73/share

$86MM dividends, $4MM buybacks

Exit Production Rate (FYE 2022 Est.)

7,600-7,900 BOEPD

Avg. Net Production (4Q 2022 Est.)

7,300-7,600 BOEPD

Proved Reserves(2) (FYE 2022)

36.2 MMBOE (90% PDP)

Total Debt (6/30/2022)

$21.3 MM

Net Debt (4Q 2022)(3)

$13.0 MM

Net Income (3Q 2022)

$5.7 MM

Adjusted EBITDA(4) (3Q 2022)

$12.3 MM

Asset Locations

Williston Basin

Jonah Field

(Closed January 2022)

(Closed April 2022)

Hamilton Dome

(Closed November 2019)

Barnett Shale

(Closed May 2021)

Delhi

EPM Headquarters

Houston, TX

Evolution Petroleum is an oil and natural gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership of and investment in oil and natural gas properties. Our long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts.

3 See Slide 18 in Appendix for footnotes.

P i l l a r s o f S u c c e s s

Business & Portfolio Investment Strategy

OUR GOAL

Maximize Total Shareholder Return

Flexibility to Direct Free Cash Flow to Best Uses

OUR PILLARS

Return of Capital

Debt Reduction

Grow Asset Base

Sustainable Dividends

Repay outstanding

Acquisitions

Opportunistic Share

borrowings

Accretive

Buybacks

Remain <1x

Cyclically

Special Dividends

Debt/Adjusted EBITDA

Opportunistic

Maintain conservative

Organic Growth

financial management

New Drills

Workovers &

Recompletes

OUR FOUNDATION

Strong Balance Sheet

Geographic & Commodity Diversity

Long-Life, Low Decline Assets

Commitment to Long-Term

Low-Risk Development Inventory

Corporate Sustainability

4

N Y S E A m e r i c a n : E P M

Proven History of Total Shareholder Return

Consistent Return of Capital

  • Consecutively paid dividends since 2013
  • Steady increase in base dividend in response to increased cash flow generation
  • Share buybacks have been and remain part of the equation

Proven Non-op Accretive Acquiror

  • Closed 4 acquisitions from 11/19 - 4/22 increasing reserves & production by ~6x
  • Recent acquisitions provide potential upside from drilling and workover opportunities
  • Ample available liquidity with cash on hand and remaining unused borrowing base

High Quality, Low Risk, Long-lived Asset Base

  • Low production decline and positive cash flow; 20+ years remaining life
  • 9 years of positive operating cash flow throughout commodity cycle
  • Option to generate incremental share value through development drilling

Solid Financial Position

  • Low leverage at less than 1x pro forma debt/Adjusted EBITDA
  • Conservative balance sheet and strong cash flows allow patience and flexibility
  • Minimal hedges in place through March 2023
  • Substantial additional free cash flow from recent acquisitions

$86Million

In Dividends Returned to Shareholders Since December 2013

Current6Dividend.Yield1 (Annualized 4Q22) %

Per Share Returned to Shareholders Since

$2December.732013

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evolution Petroleum Corporation published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 04:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
