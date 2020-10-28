Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Evolution Petroleum Corporation    EPM

EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(EPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evolution Petroleum : EPM Proxy Card 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 06:46pm EDT

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. PLEASE VOTE TODAY.

Vote by Mobile or Internet QUICK EASY IMMEDIATE

24 Hours a Day, 7 Days a Week or by Mail

Your Mobile or Internet vote authorizes the named

EVOLUTION PETROLEUM

proxies to vote your shares in the same manner

as if you marked, signed, and returned your proxy

CORPORATION

card. Votes submitted electronically by Mobile or

over the Internet must be received by 11:59 p.m.,

Eastern Time, on December 8, 2020.

INTERNET VOTING

www.cstproxyvote.com

Use the Internet to vote your proxy. Have

your proxy card available when you access

the above website. Follow the prompts to

vote your shares.

MOBILE VOTING

On your Smartphone/Tablet, open the QR

Reader and scan the below image. Once the

voting site is displayed, enter your Control

Number from the proxy card and vote your

shares.

MAIL - Mark, sign and date your proxy card

PLEASE DO NOT RETURN THE PROXY CARD IF YOU

and return it in the postage-paid envelope

ARE VOTING ELECTRONICALLY OR BY PHONE.

provided.

FOLD HERE • DO NOT SEPARATE • INSERT IN ENVELOPE PROVIDED

PROXY

THIS PROXY WHEN PROPERLY EXECUTED WILL BE VOTED AS INDICATED, OR IF NO DIRECTION IS INDICATED, WILL BE VOTED "FOR" PROPOSALS 1, 2, 3 AND 4 AND IN THE PROXIES' DISCRETION ON ANY OTHER MATTERS COMING BEFORE THE MEETING. THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR"

Please mark

X

your votes

like this

1. Election of Directors

(1)

Edward J. DiPaolo

FOR all

WITHHOLD AUTHORITY

Nominees

to vote (except as marked to

(2)

William E. Dozier

listed to the the contrary for all nominees

left

listed to the left)

  1. Robert S. Herlin
  2. Kelly W. Loyd

2. Ratification of the appointment of

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

Moss Adams LLP as the Company's

independent registered public

accounting firm for fiscal year ending

June 30, 2021.

(Instruction: To withhold authority to vote for any individual nominee, strike a line through that nominee's name in the list above)

3.

Approval, in a non-binding advisory

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

vote, of the compensation of the

Company's named executive officers.

4.

Approval of an amendment to the

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Company's 2016 Equity Incentive

Plan to increase the number of shares

available for issuance by 2,500,000.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" PROPOSALS 1, 2, 3 AND 4.

CONTROL NUMBER

Signature___________________________________ Signature, if held jointly______________________________________ Date_____________, 2020.

Note: Please sign exactly as name appears hereon. When shares are held by joint owners, both should sign. When signing as attorney, executor, administrator, trustee, guardian, or corporate officer, please give title as such.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held December 9, 2020

The Proxy Statement and our 2020 Annual Report

to Stockholders are available at

http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com/proxymaterials.html

FOLD HERE • DO NOT SEPARATE • INSERT IN ENVELOPE PROVIDED

PROXY

THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION

The undersigned appoints Jason Brown and David Joe, and each of them, as proxies, each with the power to appoint his substitute, and authorizes each of them to represent and to vote, as designated on the reverse hereof, all of the shares of common stock of Evolution Petroleum Corporation, held of record by the undersigned at the close of business on October 16, 2020 at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held at the Company's offices at 1155 Dairy Ashford, Suite 425 Houston, Texas 77079 on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (local time), or at any adjournment thereof.

THIS PROXY WHEN PROPERLY EXECUTED WILL BE VOTED AS INDICATED. IF NO CONTRARY INDICATION IS MADE, THE PROXY WILL BE VOTED IN FAVOR OF ELECTING THE FOUR NOMINEES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, AND IN FAVOR OF PROPOSALS 2 , 3 AND 4 AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE JUDGMENT OF THE PERSONS NAMED AS PROXY HEREIN ON ANY OTHER MATTERS THAT MAY PROPERLY COME BEFORE THE ANNUAL MEETING. THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

(Continued, and to be marked, dated and signed, on the other side)

Disclaimer

Evolution Petroleum Corporation published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 22:44:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION
10/27EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/21EVOLUTION PETROLEUM : Announces First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Confe..
PU
09/14EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/11EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
09/10EVOLUTION PETROLEUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
09/09EVOLUTION PETROLEUM : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/09EVOLUTION PETROLEUM : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results
PU
08/24EVOLUTION PETROLEUM : Crporation August 2020 Presentation
PU
08/21EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
06/22EVOLUTION PETROLEUM : June 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24,6 M - -
Net income 2021 1,30 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,6 M 71,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Evolution Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 2,23 $
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 79,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason E. Brown President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Stevens Herlin Chairman
David Joe CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior VP
William E. Dozier Independent Director
Edward John DiPaolo Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION-60.69%73
CNOOC LIMITED-43.21%42 400
CONOCOPHILLIPS-55.85%32 456
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-61.66%20 134
ECOPETROL S.A.-44.80%19 781
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-48.64%19 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group