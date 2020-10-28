Evolution Petroleum : EPM Proxy Card 2020

Vote by Mobile or Internet QUICK EASY IMMEDIATE
24 Hours a Day, 7 Days a Week or by Mail
Your Mobile or Internet vote authorizes the named
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM
proxies to vote your shares in the same manner
as if you marked, signed, and returned your proxy
CORPORATION
card. Votes submitted electronically by Mobile or
over the Internet must be received by 11:59 p.m.,
Eastern Time, on December 8, 2020.
INTERNET VOTING
www.cstproxyvote.com
Use the Internet to vote your proxy. Have
your proxy card available when you access
the above website. Follow the prompts to
vote your shares.
MOBILE VOTING
On your Smartphone/Tablet, open the QR
Reader and scan the below image. Once the
voting site is displayed, enter your Control
Number from the proxy card and vote your
shares.
MAIL - Mark, sign and date your proxy card
PLEASE DO NOT RETURN THE PROXY CARD IF YOU
and return it in the postage-paid envelope
ARE VOTING ELECTRONICALLY OR BY PHONE.
provided.
FOLD HERE • DO NOT SEPARATE • INSERT IN ENVELOPE PROVIDED
PROXY
THIS PROXY WHEN PROPERLY EXECUTED WILL BE VOTED AS INDICATED, OR IF NO DIRECTION IS INDICATED, WILL BE VOTED "FOR" PROPOSALS 1, 2, 3 AND 4 AND IN THE PROXIES' DISCRETION ON ANY OTHER MATTERS COMING BEFORE THE MEETING. THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR"
Please mark
X
your votes
like this
1. Election of Directors
(1)
Edward J. DiPaolo
FOR all
WITHHOLD AUTHORITY
Nominees
to vote (except as marked to
(2)
William E. Dozier
listed to the the contrary for all nominees
left
listed to the left)
Robert S. Herlin
Kelly W. Loyd
2. Ratification of the appointment of
FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN
Moss Adams LLP as the Company's
independent registered public
accounting firm for fiscal year ending
June 30, 2021.
(Instruction: To withhold authority to vote for any individual nominee, strike a line through that nominee's name in the list above)
3.
Approval, in a non-binding advisory
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
vote, of the compensation of the
Company's named executive officers.
4.
Approval of an amendment to the
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
Company's 2016 Equity Incentive
Plan to increase the number of shares
available for issuance by 2,500,000.
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" PROPOSALS 1, 2, 3 AND 4.
CONTROL NUMBER
Signature___________________________________ Signature, if held jointly______________________________________ Date_____________, 2020.
Note: Please sign exactly as name appears hereon. When shares are held by joint owners, both should sign. When signing as attorney, executor, administrator, trustee, guardian, or corporate officer, please give title as such.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held December 9, 2020
FOLD HERE • DO NOT SEPARATE • INSERT IN ENVELOPE PROVIDED
PROXY
THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION
The undersigned appoints Jason Brown and David Joe, and each of them, as proxies, each with the power to appoint his substitute, and authorizes each of them to represent and to vote, as designated on the reverse hereof, all of the shares of common stock of Evolution Petroleum Corporation, held of record by the undersigned at the close of business on October 16, 2020 at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held at the Company's offices at 1155 Dairy Ashford, Suite 425 Houston, Texas 77079 on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (local time), or at any adjournment thereof.
THIS PROXY WHEN PROPERLY EXECUTED WILL BE VOTED AS INDICATED. IF NO CONTRARY INDICATION IS MADE, THE PROXY WILL BE VOTED IN FAVOR OF ELECTING THE FOUR NOMINEES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, AND IN FAVOR OF PROPOSALS 2 , 3 AND 4 AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE JUDGMENT OF THE PERSONS NAMED AS PROXY HEREIN ON ANY OTHER MATTERS THAT MAY PROPERLY COME BEFORE THE ANNUAL MEETING. THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.
(Continued, and to be marked, dated and signed, on the other side)
