Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Evolution Petroleum Corporation    EPM

EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(EPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evolution Petroleum : Announces Appointment of Marjorie Hargrave to its Board of Directors

03/02/2021 | 04:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) ('Evolution' or the 'Company') today announced the appointment of Marjorie Hargrave to the Company's Board of Directors (the 'Board'), effective March 1, 2021. Ms. Hargrave will serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board.

Ms. Hargrave is an experienced executive with a background in financial management, strategic planning, M&A, risk management and investment banking. She currently serves as President and CFO of Enservco, a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore oil and gas industry. She is the former CFO of CTAP, a provider of tubing and casing to the energy industry that more than doubled its revenue to $800 million during her tenure. Prior to CTAP, Hargrave was CFO of High Sierra Energy, a midstream company that she helped grow more than 12-fold to $2.5 billion prior to its acquisition. Previous assignments include VP Finance, Black Hills Corp., Finance Consultant, Xcel Energy and VP Investment Banking, Merrill Lynch. Ms. Hargrave holds a Bachelor's degree in economics from Boston University and a Master's degree in economics from New York University.

Robert Herlin, Chairman of the Board, commented 'We are pleased and fortunate that Marjorie has agreed to join our Board with her wealth of experience in finance, accounting and public company executive management. Her addition brings our Board back up to five members and provides outstanding financial expertise to lead audit oversight and advise management during the expected company growth.'

About Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our largest assets are our interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field and our interest in a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome field. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

Company Contacts:
Jason Brown, President & CEO
Ryan Stash, SVP & CFO
(713) 935-0122
JBrown@evolutionpetroleum.com
RStash@evolutionpetroleum.com

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633060/Evolution-Petroleum-Announces-Appointment-of-Marjorie-Hargrave-to-its-Board-of-Directors

Disclaimer

Evolution Petroleum Corporation published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 21:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION
04:52pEVOLUTION PETROLEUM  : Announces Appointment of Marjorie Hargrave to its Board o..
PU
02/04EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Chang..
AQ
02/04EVOLUTION PETROLEUM  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/03EVOLUTION PETROLEUM : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03EVOLUTION PETROLEUM  : Announces Results for the Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Ende..
PU
01/25EVOLUTION PETROLEUM  : Announces Second Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Con..
PU
01/11EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financia..
AQ
2020EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
2020EVOLUTION PETROLEUM  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 116 M 116 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,72x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Evolution Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 3,53 $
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason E. Brown President & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Stash Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Robert Stevens Herlin Chairman
William E. Dozier Independent Director
Edward John DiPaolo Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION24.56%116
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.56%71 273
CNOOC LIMITED23.12%52 666
EOG RESOURCES, INC.30.30%37 920
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED17.98%33 792
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.45%32 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ