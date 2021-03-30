Evolution Petroleum : Barnett Shale Acquisition March 2021 Presentation

Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may relate to capital expenditures, drilling and exploitation activities, production efforts and sales volumes, proved reserves, operating and administrative costs, future operating or financial results, cash flow and anticipated liquidity, business strategy and potential property acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as "estimated", "projected", "potential", "anticipated", "forecasted" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to have been correct. These statements are based on our current plans and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as further outlined in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Therefore, the actual results may differ materially from the expectations, estimates or assumptions expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statement and we undertake no obligation to update these estimates for events after this presentation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Oil and Gas Reserves

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of oil and natural gas that cannot be

measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reservoir engineers. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions would change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Unless otherwise indicated, reserve and PV-10 estimates shown herein are based on a reserve report prepared by DeGolyer and MacNaughton, Evolution's independent petroleum engineers, as of June 30, 2020 and were prepared using SEC pricing based on the unweighted first day of the month arithmetic average price of oil and natural gas over the 12 months prior to the determination date.