EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(EPM)
Evolution Petroleum : Barnett Shale Acquisition March 2021 Presentation

03/30/2021 | 04:36pm EDT
Tokyo Gas

Non-Operated Barnett Shale

Acquisition

March 2021

Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may relate to capital expenditures, drilling and exploitation activities, production efforts and sales volumes, proved reserves, operating and administrative costs, future operating or financial results, cash flow and anticipated liquidity, business strategy and potential property acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as "estimated", "projected", "potential", "anticipated", "forecasted" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to have been correct. These statements are based on our current plans and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as further outlined in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Therefore, the actual results may differ materially from the expectations, estimates or assumptions expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statement and we undertake no obligation to update these estimates for events after this presentation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Oil and Gas Reserves

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of oil and natural gas that cannot be

measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reservoir engineers. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions would change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Unless otherwise indicated, reserve and PV-10 estimates shown herein are based on a reserve report prepared by DeGolyer and MacNaughton, Evolution's independent petroleum engineers, as of June 30, 2020 and were prepared using SEC pricing based on the unweighted first day of the month arithmetic average price of oil and natural gas over the 12 months prior to the determination date.

2

Tokyo Gas Acquisition

Key Highlights

Highly attractive valuation based on PDP

Significant free cash flow generation supportive of dividend

Accretive to all key financial and operating metrics

Mature, shallow decline asset provides extended returns to shareholders

Meaningfully increases reserve size and production volumes

Provides commodity balance and geographic diversity

3

Tokyo Gas Acquisition Overview

Transaction Summary & Highlights

Transaction Summary

• Evolution has agreed to acquire a non-operated interest in Barnett

N

Shale natural gas assets from Tokyo Gas Americas ("Tokyo Gas")

for $23.25MM, subject to customary purchase price adjustments

• Effective date of January 1, 2021 with expected closing in April 2021

Asset Highlights

Third-party operated legacy Barnett Shale asset

Long-lived PDP reserves*, < 10% base decline

~30% natural gas liquids content

Majority of wells completed between 2007-2010 with potential upside

workover opportunities

Acreage primarily in rural areas allowing for more efficient operations

Est. Current Net Production

~22.0 MMCFD, ~1,300 Bbls NGL

Acreage

~23,000 net acres, 100% HBP

Average WI % / Avg. NRI %

17% / 14%

Pricing

Access to premium Gulf Coast gas markets

~23,000 Acres

Commodity Split

~70% Gas, ~30% Liquids (NGLs)

PDP Reserves*

~70 BCF & ~5 MMbbls

PDP Reserves/Production (R/P)*

~ 9 years

0

10

20

MILES

* Based on Tokyo Gas NSAI report as of 12/31/2020

utilizing weighted average prices of $51.41/Bbl for

4

oil and $2.74/Mcf for gas.

A Note from the CEO

Evolution analyzes and aggregates oil, gas, and natural gas liquids assets on an economic value basis as opposed to the more traditional energy equivalent basis, particularly as the company steps into natural gas production. When aggregating oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas volumes, Evolution believes that focusing on energy equivalence can disconnect energy equivalent volumes from value.

We believe that this asset is a substantial addition to our portfolio, but want to clearly and accurately communicate our view of its relative value to our existing high quality oil assets.

The next few slides describe how both Energy ratios and Value ratios are calculated and present how Evolution analyzes the pro forma production and reserves that support our dividend.

Evolution is focused on cash flow, and this acquisition is based on our positive long-term view of natural gas and how it compliments our existing long life, oil assets.

The recovery of commodity prices to above pre-pandemic levels should also be noted.

5

Disclaimer

Evolution Petroleum Corporation published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
