Evolv Launches Industry's First Video & Mass Notification-Integrated Security Screening System

New ecosystem technology integrations intended to help neutralize potential threats quickly and accelerate guard response times

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced enhancements to Evolv Express®. With today’s announcement, Evolv Express is now the first system to integrate weapons screening and detection data collected at venue entrances with Milestone Video Management System (VMS) and Titan HST mass notification system, which further extends Evolv Express’ screening intelligence to complementary security technologies, simplifying and improving management for a venue’s security professionals. The new integrations are in addition to Evolv’s existing integration with Motorola Solutions announced in 2021.

Rise in violence, fragmented security technologies and guard turnover increase threats to safety

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were 611 mass shootings in 2020, which is up from 269 in 2014 and 417 in 2019. That’s a 47% increase from 2019 to 2020.

The Las Vegas attack in 2017 was the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history; seven of the shootings with the highest number of casualties happened within the past 10 years.

In addition to the growing physical threats of today, security teams and professionals are facing new challenges such as reduced workforces and temporary, high-turnover guard staff. A recent Gartner survey revealed that integration with existing systems is a physical security professionals’ most-reported procurement headachei.

Software-first approach addresses challenges, improves security

The reliance on decades-old, hardware only, metal detectors has meant that venues face complex challenges to collect, analyze, and learn from data about people entering and exiting their premises. Within this hardware-centric landscape, physical security strategies were fragmented and disjointed, leaving venues vulnerable to threats and poor visitor experience.

The enhancements to Evolv Express address the legacy, antiquated approach to physical security and enable security teams to meet today’s threats. Through these new integrations, information about Evolv Express-identified threats – including time, location, image data, type of threat, and staff requests for additional support – can be instantly communicated to complementary security technologies via the Milestone and Titan HST VMS systems and protocols that a venue may already have in place.

“Before these integrations, security guards at venue entry points had very few tools to communicate – quickly and at a mass scale – about a threat. Now, if a guard at one gate identifies a threat, they can immediately inform the full security team. In elevated situations, every minute counts,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “Until today, collecting reliable weapons data at venue entrances has been exceedingly difficult, which has forced security teams to find other, non-automated ways, and hampers their ability to mitigate risks quickly. Our powerful integrations enable venues to improve their security and for visitors to confidently and safely enjoy their venue experience.”

"Titan HST & Evolv are committed to bringing best-in-class technologies together through partnership to achieve industry-leading outcomes for our clients,” said Vic Merjanian, CEO of Titan HST. “Working together, we believe Titan HST and Evolv can bring the best threat detection system on the market with the best multi-patented mass notification platform on the market, ensuring our clients can maintain security and business continuity. Together, Titan HST and Evolv help quickly identify and manage potential threats and mitigate risks to sites via instantaneous communication.”

Consumers want to feel – and be – safe

Recent research revealed that Americans are filled with more anxiety than ever; 1 in 5 believe their chances of encountering an active shooter have increased since 2019. That pervasive feeling of anxiety and worry carries over into where Americans go and what they are willing to do to reduce the threat of a terrorist attack or mass shooting. This research shows more than half (56.7%) of Americans are willing to go through weapons screening at everyday locations, such as the grocery store, workplace or movie theater and 46% are willing to have their bags checked.

Advanced video analytics accelerate threat resolution

Today’s Evolv Express enhancements also include advanced video analytics that further improve and automate the identification and resolution of who presents a potential threat, and where on a person’s body the threat is located. By optimizing and automating threat isolation, high-turnover security guard staff can be more effective, accelerate detection and resolution of the threat, and maintain a seamless and frictionless experience for guests moving through the entryway.

George continued, “Our research demonstrates Americans want to feel and be safe, but currently do not. All venues where people gather have the opportunity to help their guests feel confident they are safe, while not impacting the overall guest experience. Venues can do this while transforming their digital infrastructure to align with 21st century technology, innovations and expectations.”

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 100 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

