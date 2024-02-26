Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (“Evolv” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EVLV). Investors who purchased Evolv securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EVLV.

On November 2, 2022, BBC News reported that, despite Evolv’s claims that its AI-based weapons-detection technology “reliably detect[ed] guns, improvised explosives, and large knives,” “documents shared with BBC News by research firm IVPM suggests that they may fail to detect certain types of knives, as well as some bombs and components.” BBC further reported that, according to a private report obtained by IPVM, Evolv’s ability to detect large knives scored just 1.3 out of 3 and “in 24 walkthroughs, Evolv Express failed to detect large knives 42% of the time.” On this news, Evolv’s stock price fell $0.24 per share, of 8.19%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $2.69 per share on November 3, 2022.

Then, on February 19, 2024, Evolv issued a press release “[p]roviding an update on a request received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Specifically, on Friday, February 16, 2024, the SEC notified the Company it was initiating an investigation that was described as a confidential ‘non-public, fact finding inquiry.’” On this news, Evolv’s stock price fell $0.82 per share, or 15.68%, to close at $4.41 per share on February 20, 2024.

