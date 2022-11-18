Evolv Technologies : Investor Presentation

Safe Harbor

These slides and accompanying oral presentation contain forward looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in these slides and accompanying oral presentation regarding Evolv Technology's strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, future total contract value of orders booked (TCV), projected expenses, prospects and plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward- looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "predict," "potential," "continue," "objective," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in these slides and accompanying oral presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about our future market opportunity and financial performance. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our periodic filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what we projected. Any forward-looking statement you see or hear during this presentation reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.