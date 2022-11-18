Advanced search
    EVLV   US30049H1023

EVOLV TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(EVLV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
3.740 USD   +1.08%
Evolv Technologies : Investor Presentation

11/18/2022 | 05:09pm EST
Evolv Technology

Investor Presentation

Peter George, President and CEO

Mark Donohue, CFO

Brian Norris, VP Finance and IR

Safe Harbor

These slides and accompanying oral presentation contain forward looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in these slides and accompanying oral presentation regarding Evolv Technology's strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, future total contract value of orders booked (TCV), projected expenses, prospects and plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward- looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "predict," "potential," "continue," "objective," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in these slides and accompanying oral presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about our future market opportunity and financial performance. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our periodic filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what we projected. Any forward-looking statement you see or hear during this presentation reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

©Copyright 2022 Evolv Technologies, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Evolv Technology at a Glance

  • Leader in weapons detection for security screening
  • Confluence of several major trends including escalating gun violence, C19 reopening, SaaS and Big Data
  • AI-poweredsoftware delivered via a Security-as-a-Servicesubscription model
  • Large market opportunity with $20B TAM
  • Compelling value proposition for customers
  • Proven strategy for growth

©Copyright 2022 Evolv Technologies, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Security has Changed Forever

Any Given Sunday

Evolv Technology Solution

©Copyright 2022 Evolv Technologies, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 22:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -80,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 535 M 535 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,94x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 72,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,70 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter G. George President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Donohue Chief Financial Officer
Alan S. Cohen Chairman
Alan Cohen Chairman of the Board
Mark J. Sullivan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOLV TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-17.04%535
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-38.00%41 616
GARMIN LTD.-33.33%17 401
ALLEGION PLC-16.36%9 731
ADT INC.6.78%8 119
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-46.64%5 317