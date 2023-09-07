Evolv adds visual gun detection to enhance the perimeter of detection beyond the venue threshold

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, is proud to unveil the latest innovation in its product portfolio, Evolv Extend™, designed to identify non-concealed (or brandished) guns approaching a venue and expand detection beyond the door.

With a focus on delivering critical, timely information to “First Reactors” (those near or operating an Evolv Express® system, which detects concealed weapons), Evolv aims to help empower such professionals to take prompt action to address guns visible to the cameras as they approach a venue. In today’s world, where every second counts when it comes to gun violence, a swift response is paramount to help reduce the risk of harm.

Evolv partnered with Omnilert to create Evolv Extend, incorporating Omnilert Gun Detect, their best-in-class AI visual gun detection software. Combining selected 4k resolution security cameras and AI, Evolv Extend analyzes high-resolution video streams to help identify brandished guns at distances up to 100 feet, depending on gun type and orientation. Once a potential threat is detected, a comprehensive image, highlighting the detected gun, along with live, annotated video footage from the relevant camera, is transmitted to the tablet of the onsite security staff, or First Reactors, positioned near the Express system. Additionally, the command center, broader security team, and first responders receive the same image with a recorded video clip showing when the gun appeared. The information presented to the user enables them to quickly make a decision and act on it, similar to the user experience with Evolv Express’ “Red Box” image-aided alert. This early warning is designed to help empower security operators to swiftly implement emergency operational procedures, like locking the doors, getting people to safety, and alerting the broader security team.

"The brandished gun detection technology is right up our alley,” said Kyle Jones, deputy superintendent at Florence 1 Schools in South Carolina. “Evolv continues to be proactive with its products and this technology is exactly what we need to add to our perimeter of defense. We sent various groups through the trial, including a high school marching band and our SROs, and the weapon was detected every time."

“With the introduction of Evolv Extend, Evolv reinforces our commitment to delivering the most innovative security solutions that prioritize rapid response and the safety of people,” said Peter George, CEO at Evolv Technology. “By helping enable security teams to detect brandished guns from a distance, Evolv aims to provide the information and tools necessary for security operators to proactively address threats and help protect lives.”

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 750 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

About Omnilert

Omnilert is transforming public safety with the industry’s most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. The Omnilert Gun Detect platform empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that helps to maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit https://omnilert.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2022, that was filed with the SEC on March 24, 2023, as may be updated in other filings we make with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on June 30, 2023 that was filed with the SEC on August 10, 2023. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

