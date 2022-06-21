Evolv Technology Takes Center Stage at Denver Performing Arts Complex

Mile high city’s leading performing arts center is steeped in artificial intelligence and sensor-based security for better customer experiences

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the global leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced that the Denver Performing Arts Complex has replaced its walk-through and hand-held metal detectors with Evolv Express® systems, Evolv Cortex AI™ and Evolv Insights®. This has resulted in better guest experiences, enhanced security, and less stress for staff and patrons as they enter the complex’s popular entertainment venues.

The Denver Performing Arts Complex is home to the Colorado Ballet, Colorado Symphony, Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Opera Colorado. Each year, the Arts Complex attracts over one million guests attending upwards of 15 shows per week. Security at the venues previously consisted of staff monitoring the walk-through metal detectors and using hand-held detectors as each guest arrived. Along with guests voicing concerns that the process was intrusive, they also noted the time it required as they stood in line for 10-15 minutes to be screened. For others, the wait time was even longer as many guests don’t arrive at the entrance for security screenings until the last 15 minutes before the start of the show, creating queues with close to 1,000 people. This led to stress for patrons and security staff, especially when metal detectors signaled false positives, requiring additional security checks on individuals as they emptied their pockets and opened their bags.

In its search for a more current and sophisticated approach to security, the Arts Complex conducted side-by-side comparisons of weapons detection security screening systems, resulting in the selection of Evolv Technology’s innovative solutions.

“Metal detectors produce a lot of anxiety for security staff and guests. Not to mention they have a large footprint. Evolv Express’s smaller footprint and artificial intelligence make it possible for guests to easily walk through the screening lanes while the system identifies potential threats, reducing the number of false positives previously created by metal detectors,” said Aaron Eubanks, director of events security, Denver Performing Arts Complex. “This results in better guest experiences through shorter lines with higher quality security and less intrusive screenings.”

As an integral part of the Evolv Express systems, Evolv Cortex AI software continuously improves security at the Arts Complex by detecting the latest weapon designs – a feature not possible with metal detectors. The Arts Complex’s security team also uses Evolv Insights analytics to conduct a deep dive into each ingress point, down to a detailed level of every minute and event. Through the Evolv Insights heat map, security can analyze where and when threats arose. This insight informs staffing to support spikes in visitor flow and potential security threats.

“Entertainment venues have waited years to return to full capacity and are now welcoming guests back to sold-out events. Yet as gun violence continues to rise in this country, we believe the venues need to do everything in their power to ensure the safety of every patron and staff member,” said Peter George, CEO, Evolv Technology. “The Denver Performing Arts Complex exemplifies a successful venue that has taken a proactive approach to security while improving the overall experience for everybody entering its theaters.”

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 250 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights® and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

