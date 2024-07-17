New analytics and communications tools provide security operators with improved real-time data and insights for better decision making

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based screening to help create safer experiences, has announced its latest software update aimed at helping security teams strengthen safety measures and drive operational efficiency. Evolv offers an integrated suite of solutions, analytics and communication tools designed to help security professionals deter, detect, and orchestrate incident responses.

The update introduces new tools and features to the MyEvolv Portal and Mobile App. This includes improvements to the Evolv Insights® analytics dashboard. Evolv Insights provides security teams and business executives with powerful web and mobile control of their Evolv Express® systems along with visual dashboards and regular automated reports around visitor flow, alarm statistics, event insights, threat type analysis and system performance.

Key features of the software update include:

User-Friendly Default Portal Dashboards: Access to the most used analytics specific to a customer’s industry, making important data available at their fingertips.

Access to the most used analytics specific to a customer’s industry, making important data available at their fingertips. Threat Map Report: Offers school district superintendents, hospital administrators, city public safety leaders, and large multi-venue entertainment/sports leaders overseeing multiple locations an intuitive geographic map of verified alerts and visitor flow to help benchmark across their fleet of Express systems.

Offers school district superintendents, hospital administrators, city public safety leaders, and large multi-venue entertainment/sports leaders overseeing multiple locations an intuitive geographic map of verified alerts and visitor flow to help benchmark across their fleet of Express systems. Automated Analytics Reports: Curated “Weekly and Monthly Reports” providing timely data for many committees, staff meetings, school board and city council meetings and work councils focusing on high-level metrics, such as visitor counts, alert rates, alert tag percentages, and threat counts. These reports can support informed staffing decisions, facilitate the export of reporting needs, and enable tracking of trends over time.

Curated “Weekly and Monthly Reports” providing timely data for many committees, staff meetings, school board and city council meetings and work councils focusing on high-level metrics, such as visitor counts, alert rates, alert tag percentages, and threat counts. These reports can support informed staffing decisions, facilitate the export of reporting needs, and enable tracking of trends over time. Real-Time Analytics: Powerful real-time analytics with data that updates every 30 seconds, displaying throughput data, screening times, and verified alerts for both mobile and web experiences.

Powerful real-time analytics with data that updates every 30 seconds, displaying throughput data, screening times, and verified alerts for both mobile and web experiences. Enhanced Image Data: Various security roles can now access alert images to verify security measures, resolve guest complaints swiftly and activate mass notification quickly.

Various security roles can now access alert images to verify security measures, resolve guest complaints swiftly and activate mass notification quickly. Optimized Mobile Experience: Updated flagship true mobile application empowers users with the ability to understand real time data, receive critical notifications, manage their fleet of systems, and access key insights and reports.

"Our latest user-driven software and mobile update was inspired by customer feedback about how they can get the most out of the Evolv data and their desire to manage their systems while on-the-go," said Steve Morandi, senior vice president of product management for Evolv Technology. "With this latest update, they can now export reports for their committee or business needs and view real-time data from their mobile app remotely."

"The monthly reports, live screening, and alert images in the portal are my favorite features from this latest update. My leadership team is interested in understanding the flow of guests at our entry points, and how many potential threats we are stopping, which this data helps visualize for them. We can’t get streamlined data like this anywhere else," said Pat McDonough, public safety manager-event operations with the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority Department of Public Safety.

Evolv Technology's commitment to innovation and excellence in security technology has positioned the company as a trusted partner for hundreds of organizations worldwide. The new software update underscores Evolv's dedication to improving security measures through cutting-edge technology. Evolv Express systems have screened more than one billion people at hundreds of theme parks, stadiums, arenas, schools, hospitals, houses of worship and public events worldwide since 2019.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to help make a safer, faster, and better experience for many of the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered screening and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where many people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category, as well as Sport Business Journal’s (SBJ) awards for “Best In Fan Experience Technology” and “Best In Sports Technology”. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Cortex AI®, and Evolv Visual Gun Detection™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2023, that was filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024, as may be updated in other filings we make with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024 that was filed with the SEC on May 9, 2024. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240717131487/en/