Evolv Technology to Host Analyst Day on May 25, 2023

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced that it will host Evolv Technology Analyst Day 2023 on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Members of the Company’s management team will provide an overview of the Company's vision, strategy, growth initiatives, business trends, products and technology as well as its financial goals. Evolv Technology Analyst Day 2023 will be simultaneously webcast on the Company's investor relations website, which can be accessed at http://ir.evolvtechnology.com.

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 500 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

