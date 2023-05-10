Advanced search
    EVLV   US30049H1023

EVOLV TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(EVLV)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
4.090 USD   +2.51%
08:06aEvolv Technology to Present at Cowen 51st Annual Technology Conference
BU
05/09Clovis Municipal Schools Use Evolv For Threat Detection
BU
05/08Evolv Technology to Host Analyst Day on May 25, 2023
BU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evolv Technology to Present at Cowen 51st Annual Technology Conference

05/10/2023 | 08:06am EDT
Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced that Peter George, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Donohue, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to present at the Cowen Technology Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in New York, New York. The Company will webcast the presentation live at approximately 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.evolvtechnology.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 500 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 60,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -87,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,78x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 606 M 606 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 224
Free-Float 70,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,09 $
Average target price 5,23 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Managers and Directors
Peter G. George President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Donohue Chief Financial Officer
Alan S. Cohen Chairman
Michael Philip Ellenbogen Chief Innovation Officer & Director
Alec Rose Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOLV TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.57.92%606
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.66%48 641
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.101.24%10 693
ALLEGION PLC2.46%9 485
ADT INC.-33.30%5 519
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.01%2 371
