  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVLV   US30049H1023

EVOLV TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(EVLV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
2.120 USD   +2.91%
08:32aEvolv Technology to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 9, 2022
BU
09/15City of Detroit Combats Gun Violence with Evolv Technology
BU
09/15City of Detroit Combats Gun Violence with Evolv Technology
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evolv Technology to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 9, 2022

10/03/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after the market closes. Members of the Company’s management team plan to host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results as well as management’s outlook for the business. The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing +1.877.692.8955 and using access code 774298. The conference call may be accessed outside of the United States by dialing +1.234.720.6979 and using the same access code. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Company’s investor relations website, which can be accessed at http://ir.evolvtechnology.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for a period of 30 days by dialing +1.866.207.1041 or +1.402.970.0847 and using access code 4430069 or by accessing the webcast replay on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.evolvtechnology.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 350 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -88,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 306 M 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart EVOLV TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,12 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter G. George President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Donohue Chief Financial Officer
Alan S. Cohen Chairman
Alan Cohen Chairman of the Board
Mark J. Sullivan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOLV TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-52.47%306
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-41.86%40 335
GARMIN LTD.-41.02%15 488
ALLEGION PLC-32.29%7 877
ADT INC.-10.94%6 759
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-45.27%5 454