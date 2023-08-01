– Company Commemorates 10 Year Anniversary –

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will ring the Nasdaq closing bell on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

“We are honored to ring the closing bell on Nasdaq on August 1st as we celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the founding of Evolv Technology,” said Peter George, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolv Technology. “Our mission is to make the world a safer place to live, work, learn and play and that has never been more important. We thank all our customers, partners and shareholders who share our vision for democratizing security and we thank our employees for their unrelenting focus and dedication to our mission.”

The Closing Bell ceremony will be broadcast live from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless security ecosystem integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 600 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801273976/en/