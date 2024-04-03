NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ: EVLV)

Investors who purchased the Company's securities before June 28, 2021 are encouraged to contact the firm.

The investigation concerns alleged false and/or misleading statements to the market. Evolv overstated the efficacy of its products. The Company's products and their inability to effectively detect guns and knives led to an increase of undetected weapons entering sensitive locations such as schools. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Evolv, investors suffered damages.

If you own Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) please contact Fletcher Moore by email at fletcher@fmoorelaw.com or (212) 709-8245.

There is no cost to you. We will never send you a bill or ask for payment.

Moore Law, PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

Fletcher Moore, Esq.

fletcher@fmoorelaw.com

(212) 709-8245

