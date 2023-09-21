Evolv Partner ICU Technologies Helped District Tap State Resource to Fund AI Weapons Detection

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, announced it is now used in nine schools in California’s Madera Unified School District. The district, northwest of Fresno, purchased Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution through integration partner ICU Technologies, a leader in K-12 security buying.

Madera Unified School District began the 2023-2024 school year with 17 total Express systems across its high, middle, and continuation schools. It has systems at the main entrances to each school, and plans to use Express to screen select sporting event attendees as well. The district was pleased with the system’s performance following a trial of the tech at the end of the last academic year, which led to the purchase.

“We’re proud of our status as a leader in student safety in California,” said Lawrence Fernandez, safety and security director for Madera Unified School District. “Evolv is helping us set the standard for student and staff safety, and between Evolv and ICU Technologies, the deployment couldn’t have gone more smoothly.”

To acquire security technology for their schools, districts often must endure a lengthy and time-consuming RFP process. Due to unique federal and state-held contracts, ICU Technologies provided the district with a time and money-saving alternative. Leveraging a California fund requiring that monies be used to provide a safer learning environment helped Madera to promptly achieve a safer posture.

“Schools can’t afford to waste time when it comes to securing their buildings for the safety of students, faculty and visitors, and many school leaders are unaware that the resources we leveraged on Madera’s behalf are available,” said Jason Eatmon, chief experience officer with ICU Technologies. “Our purchasing contracts and understanding of funding sources help for an expedited and more streamlined purchasing and installation process. Working with Evolv helped us to add Madera to a rapidly growing list of schools that have incorporated Express as a key component of their security.”

Evolv Express is part of the security solution in more than 650 school buildings across the nation. While many of Evolv’s education customers are concentrated in the Midwest and Eastern parts of the U.S., Madera is one of a handful of schools in the Western part of the country to announce its use of the system in recent weeks. New Mexico’s Rio Rancho Public Schools disclosed earlier this month that it purchased more than 20 Express systems.

“Safety has always been paramount for Madera Unified School District, and they’ve efficiently incorporated Evolv into the fold,” said Neil Sandhoff, Evolv’s vice president of education. “Thanks to ICU Technologies, the district realized that Express was a viable option. We’re thrilled to have the district on our roster and hope other schools follow Madera’s lead in taking advantage of similar available resources to enhance safety and the overall learning environment.”

Evolv is used in over a dozen of the top 100 school districts in the country. Evolv Express screens roughly 250,000 students each day, and overall it has detected more than 355,000 weapons since 2022, including more than 179,000 in the first six months of 2023 alone.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 750 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Cortex AI®, and Evolv Extend™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

