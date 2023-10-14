Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (“Evolv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVLV) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 12, 2023, Evolv disclosed that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission requested information about “certain aspects” of the Company’s “marketing practices.”

On this news, Evolv’s stock price fell $0.58, or 13.3%, to close at $3.77 per share on October 12, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Evolv securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

