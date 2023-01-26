Advanced search
    EVLV   US30049H1023

EVOLV TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(EVLV)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-25 pm EST
2.860 USD   +0.70%
Niagara Falls City School District Prioritizes Learning Through Up Leveling Security for More Than 6,000 Students, Faculty and Staff with Evolv Technology

01/26/2023 | 08:09am EST
The district added Evolv Express® AI weapons detection systems to its schools through a partnership with STANLEY Security

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV, “Evolv”), the global leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced impressive initial results from its partnership with Niagara Falls City School District in Niagara, New York, including faster, less invasive entry into its schools and a smoother, more welcoming experience for over 6,000 students in the district.

The decision to implement Evolv Technology’s systems was expedited by school officials’ observations about escalating violence when students returned to in-person learning following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district determined that legacy security methods, including bag inspections and wanding, were cumbersome and inadequate. The system worked with STANLEY Security to install Evolv Express® systems at 11 of the district’s schools and has said they see an immediate improvement in ingress, detection and overall experience.

“Conducting manual security checks was taking up to an hour of time each morning, and it wasn’t a particularly pleasant experience for our students or faculty,” said Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent. “Evolv is the best that is out there for schools. With these systems in place, we’re confident that we’re fostering the highest quality learning environment and safety of our students and employees while investing in technology that continues to get better.”

Findings from a recent American Psychological Association survey published include that a third of teachers experienced at least one incident of verbal or threatening violence from students during the pandemic, and 40% of school administrators were on the receiving end of verbal or threatening violence from parents. Niagara Falls City School District is one of a growing list of school systems across the U.S. to take a proactive and modern approach to safety and security. Evolv Express is currently used in schools in 20 states, including Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina and West Virginia.

“We’re committed to making all venues where people gather safer, but school safety is our top priority and one of the reasons the company was founded,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “We’re proud that through our partnership with STANLEY Security, we’re improving the learning environment in Niagara’s schools and helping to bring greater peace of mind to the community. Teachers should be able to focus on teaching, and students on learning.”

About STANLEY Security

STANLEY Security, a division of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), is a provider of integrated security solutions defining the future of the security industry. STANLEY delivers a comprehensive suite of security products, software and integrated systems with a strong emphasis on service. STANLEY is powered by a culture of continuous innovation, providing revolutionary technology and unmatched customer service to commercial, institutional and industrial businesses and organizations. We focus on complete customer transparency and operational excellence in the five customer touchpoints: account management, installation, service, monitoring and billing. STANLEY takes pride in our signature approach to doing business – offering global resources, with a local touch. As one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive security providers, we’re protecting what’s important to you by designing, installing, servicing and monitoring an extensive array of products and solutions that span the entire security spectrum:

  • Intrusion Detection
  • Fire Alarms & Monitoring
  • Access Control Systems
  • Video Surveillance Systems
  • Systems Integration
  • Personal Safety and Security Response
  • Patient Safety Solutions
  • Business Intelligence & Analytics Solutions
  • Standards Development & Strategic Planning
  • Software Support, Consultation and Integration
  • System Design, Installation, Service and Monitoring

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 250 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2021, that was filed with the SEC on March 28, 2022, as may be updated in other filings we make with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022 that was filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2023
