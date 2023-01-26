Niagara Falls City School District Prioritizes Learning Through Up Leveling Security for More Than 6,000 Students, Faculty and Staff with Evolv Technology

The district added Evolv Express® AI weapons detection systems to its schools through a partnership with STANLEY Security

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV, “Evolv”), the global leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced impressive initial results from its partnership with Niagara Falls City School District in Niagara, New York, including faster, less invasive entry into its schools and a smoother, more welcoming experience for over 6,000 students in the district.

The decision to implement Evolv Technology’s systems was expedited by school officials’ observations about escalating violence when students returned to in-person learning following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district determined that legacy security methods, including bag inspections and wanding, were cumbersome and inadequate. The system worked with STANLEY Security to install Evolv Express® systems at 11 of the district’s schools and has said they see an immediate improvement in ingress, detection and overall experience.

“Conducting manual security checks was taking up to an hour of time each morning, and it wasn’t a particularly pleasant experience for our students or faculty,” said Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent. “Evolv is the best that is out there for schools. With these systems in place, we’re confident that we’re fostering the highest quality learning environment and safety of our students and employees while investing in technology that continues to get better.”

Findings from a recent American Psychological Association survey published include that a third of teachers experienced at least one incident of verbal or threatening violence from students during the pandemic, and 40% of school administrators were on the receiving end of verbal or threatening violence from parents. Niagara Falls City School District is one of a growing list of school systems across the U.S. to take a proactive and modern approach to safety and security. Evolv Express is currently used in schools in 20 states, including Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina and West Virginia.

“We’re committed to making all venues where people gather safer, but school safety is our top priority and one of the reasons the company was founded,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “We’re proud that through our partnership with STANLEY Security, we’re improving the learning environment in Niagara’s schools and helping to bring greater peace of mind to the community. Teachers should be able to focus on teaching, and students on learning.”

