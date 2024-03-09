NEW YORK, March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) resulting from allegations that Evolv may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 12, 2023, before market hours, Evolv filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange and Commission ("SEC") announcing "the U.S. Federal Trade Commission [('FTC')] had requested information about certain aspects of its marketing practices[.]"

On this news, Evolv's stock price fell $0.58 per share, or 13%, to close at $3.77 per share on October 12, 2023.

Then, on February 19, 2024, before market hours, Evolv filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC announcing "the SEC notified the Company it was initiating an investigation that was described as a confidential 'non-public, fact finding inquiry.' The Company notes the SEC's explicit guidance that the investigation 'should neither be construed as an indication by the Commission or its staff that any violation of law has occurred, nor as a reflection upon any person, entity, or security.' The Company is eager to cooperate with the SEC as it is with any regulatory body."

On this news, Evolv's stock price fell $0.82 per share, or 15.7%, to close at $4.41 per share on February 20, 2023.

